Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have ‘Absolutely’ Discussed Having Baby No. 4, Per ‘People’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at the center of a lot of rumors surrounding the possibility of expanding their family.

According to an August 23 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been talking about whether or not they want to try for their fourth child. The couple is currently parents to a daughter, North, 5, son Saint, 3, and baby girl, Chicago, 7 months.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim and Kanye are “absolutely” considering their options when it comes to adding a new child to the family and that they would use a surrogate again like they did with their youngest child, Chicago, if they decide to move forward.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time.”

The insider goes on to add that Kardashian and West are in no rush to make a decision about having another baby, but that they would like to use the same surrogate who carried Chicago if the woman is up for it.

“They don’t seem to be in a huge rush. They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an interview with E! News and opened up about the possibility of expanding her family with Kanye West adding that the rumors she’s recently heard are not true.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true. We start filming season 16 [of Keeping Up with the Kardashians] next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show, but as of now, no,” Kim revealed.

However, there is one member of the family who would likely love to see yet another baby added to the family. Kim and Kanye’s son, Saint, is said to love having all the babies in the family, including Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and Khloe Kardashian’s baby girl, True Thompson, and his own little sister, Chicago.

“Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ ” Kim Kardashian previously said of her little boy. “He’s so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute.”