Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Enjoy Date Night In London

The young singer is successfully maintaining her personal life in addition to her professional life.

Despite keeping busy with her musical career – and captivating the hearts of her fans on stage during her Reputation Tour – Taylor Swift still manages to find time to slow things down and maintain a personal life. Daily Mail snagged exclusive rights to pictures of Taylor and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, enjoying a romantic date night in London together.

The smitten pair were photographed holding hands with their fingers laced as they enjoyed a night on the town together. In every photograph, Swift had her head tilted down as if she was bashfully hiding her face from the watchful paparazzi cameras.

Wearing a glamorous emerald colored gown, Taylor and Joe headed to the Covent Garden’s Hawksmoor, a steak restaurant in London, to enjoy a romantic dinner together last night. As those who keep up with Swift-related news know, the 28-year-old singer and her 27-year-old actor boyfriend have been an item since May of last year.

According to People, the date night photos are a real treat for Swift fans as public photographs of Taylor on a date night are a rare occurrence. Daily Mail notes the couple are rumored to wear disguises when they go out in public to avoid being recognized and photographed.

The award-winning singer had her sense of style on full display with her choice of an off-the-shoulder maxi dress that was embellished with heavy fringes. With the help of a thick black belt, Swift showcased just how slender her waist was.

Meredith, an intellectual A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 12, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Keeping things comfortable and stylish for date night, Swift opted to complement her emerald gown with a pair of black strapped sandals. Tucked in her free hand, Swift toted a gold and black handbag decked out with her initials in gold lettering on the strap just above the clasp.

Deciding to go light on the accessories for date night, Taylor paired her dress with a silver pendant necklace. Taylor opted to pull her gorgeous blonde locks back into a loose and messy bun. While difficult to tell because the singer was looking down in most photographs, Taylor appeared to go light on the make-up front, with just a hint of color on her lips and eyes.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn look lovely in London! https://t.co/UMs87LfG3N pic.twitter.com/kuAPV5YfRX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 23, 2018

Joe opted for a more casual ensemble sporting a blue henley shirt with the sleeves pulled up to his elbows, and a pair of blue jeans.

A source close to the couple confirmed to media outlets per Daily Mail that Taylor and Joe are “clearly serious.” The singer has met all of Joe’s family and is comfortable being around them.