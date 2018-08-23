Paris Hilton Is ‘Too Busy’ To Get Married According To Her Mom

Paris Hilton recently changed the date of her wedding to Leftovers actor Chris Zylka. Initially, the couple planned on marrying this November, but now they’re looking at a spring date. The change caused some speculation. However, her mom cleared that up and insisted that her daughter is just “too busy” right now to tie the knot.

On Tuesday at the What Goes Around Comes Around 25th Anniversary Auction with Christie’s, Kathy Hilton told Us Weekly, “She’s got the new skincare [line], so she’s basically been traveling. She’s really been busy… She has contracts and you have to fulfill all [of] them, you know?”

Despite the delay, when the big day does come, it will be befitting of the fairytale Paris claims she has. Kathy said, “I think it will be what it always was gonna be: beautiful and, hopefully, what [Paris] likes. She’ll have her say in it.”

The 59-year-old designer said she would help her daughter plan the fabulous event, but she refused to give any type of clue about the vibe that Paris wanted for the wedding. In fact, she shared that fans will need to “wait and see” what the former reality TV star does to create what will likely be an over-the-top moment, and possibly one of three weddings Paris will have, according to a Page Six report.

When she announced her engagement, Hilton wrote on social media, “I said Yes! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

The DJ flashed her humongous 20-carat diamond engagement ring that looked dreamy, and Zylka admitted he modeled it after Paris’s mom’s ring. Zylka reportedly popped the question during a Colorado ski trip over New Year’s, and Paris started planning the wedding shortly afterward. This past spring, she shared that she’d already chosen her wedding gown, which she described as “iconic.” Since moving the date, there’s no word on if Paris plans to select a different gown that might fit the new season better than the previous dress she chose.

According to Kathy, her daughter and Zylka get along great and support each other completely, so she’s looking forward to having him join the family. So far, it looks like he fits in well with everybody.