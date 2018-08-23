Kirstie Alley Says She Still Loves John Travolta & Would Have Married Him Years Ago

The actress tells Celebrity Big Brother cast mates that she still loves John Travolta

Actress Kirstie Alley is opening up to her fellow Celebrity Big Brother cast mates about past loves. She told them that in her younger days, she had fallen for iconic film actors and hunks Patrick Swayze and John Travolta, reports the Daily Mail. The clip is scheduled to air Thursday evening, and in it Alley apparently spills quite a few details about her past dalliances.

Fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemate Sally Morgan posed the question of affairs to Alley, asking if she had ever had an affair or relationship with anyone else famous. Alley immediately dished, saying she had never participated in a full-blown extramarital affair, but she had happily kissed two men who she would have had affairs with, if they were not all married at the time.

She was definitely crazy for the late Patrick Swayze, as were so many.

“I loved him and wished we could have had an affair.” Alley says in the clip. “But I am a strong believer in fidelity.

“When you’re on the road doing a movie it’s easy to fall in love with your leading man. And we did North And South for a year. You’re around this person for a year. It’s hard!”

Alley said she and Patrick Swayze developed feelings for each other while filming North And South. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Alley’s not just making excuses, as the decades of proof of Hollywood co-star romances and affairs prove that close proximity between two charming and charismatic actors does often lead to more, relationship-wise. Work situations can become romantic incredibly fast.

Alley was married to her ex-husband Parker Stevenson when she was filming the miniseries with Swayze. The two divorced in 1997. Swayze was married to wife Lisa, and altogether the two were married for 34 years until his passing.

Alley then went on to say she fell hard for John Travolta, her co-star in Look Who’s Talking and Look Who’s Talking Too.

“He was potential marriage material. I almost ran off and married John. I did love him and still love him,’ she reflected. ‘And if I hadn’t been married I would have gone and married him. And I would have been in an airplane!’

If Alley continues to dish like this, her cast mates may end up keeping her around just for sheer entertainment and to catch up on old Hollywood gossip. In past episodes she has shared stories of partying with Courtney Love and Prince Charles.

Alley did say that although she was never unfaithful, even just developing strong feelings for someone else damaged her marriage, and caused lasting problems.