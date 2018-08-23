Jim Parsons Writes Touching ‘Big Bang Theory’ Farewell, ‘I Will Miss All Of You… More Than I Can Say’

The Emmy-winning star of The Big Bang Theory wrote a tribute to the show, fellow cast members, and crew on Instagram, writes E! News. The upcoming 12th season, set to premiere on September 24 on CBS, will be the last.

Parsons, who plays lead character Sheldon Cooper on the show, posted a photo of himself and cast members Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, and Kunal Nayyar as they filmed the first episode of the final season. A series of messages followed the photo in which Parsons reflected on the years he spent on the show.

“It is hard (nearly impossible, actually) to really accept that this is a picture of the first of the final 24 episodes we will shoot for The Big Bang Theory. I feel very fortunate that we have another 23 episodes to shoot this season because I am hopeful that with each and every one, my level of REALLY accepting this fact will sink in.”

He named many things he felt grateful for in the note, including all of the show’s “devoted viewers,” who made it possible for the show to continue for as many years as it did. He thanked the crew for their “sense of steadiness and dependability, who are so warm and kind and always quick to say hello and smile at us every time we come to the set.”

He continued the message, expressing his gratitude to the writers of the show who made it possible for The Big Bang Theory to even exist and who faced the challenge of keeping the characters organic and entertaining. He then spoke to his fellow cast members.

“And while I know that they already know it, it bears repeating again and again: I am so terribly grateful for the cast in this picture and the cast members who aren’t pictured here; whether they are in one scene or many episodes along the way; you are all my playmates that I have fallen in love with and who have become a part of my life on set and off.”

The message ends in an emotional sentiment.

“I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time.”

Although there was talk of the show continuing to a 13th season, Entertainment Weekly reported that Parsons was the one who didn’t want to continue the series. Anyone who watches the show knows that it wouldn’t be the same without the quirky, nerdy, lovable Sheldon.

Other cast members also wrote messages on Instagram expressing gratitude and sadness about the show coming to an end. Actress Kaley Cuoco called the time she spent on the show “a dream come true” and “as life-changing as it gets.” After thanking everyone who made it possible for the show to exist, she ended her message with, “We are going out with a bang.”

It is unclear how the series will end but fans will spend the upcoming weeks speculating about how their characters will tie up loose ends.