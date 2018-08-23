‘RHOA’ Actress Kenya Moore Posts Throwback Bikini Snap To Instagram

In a soft-focus throwback pic recently posted to popular social media platform Instagram, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore shared a sizzling hot bikini pic from her time spent in Mexico from days past.

Wearing just a bikini in a rainbow-colored zebra patterning and a sly smile, Kenya Moore’s personality shines through in the snapshot despite the blurry focus obscuring much of the details. Thigh-high in beautiful cerulean blue water belonging to a resort swimming pool, a wooden lounger topped off with a crisp white towel can be seen waiting in the background.

Kenya Moore’s fans and followers on Instagram certainly seem to appreciate the upload, with 1,225 likes being given to the picture from users of the service in less than half an hour since the post went live. Comments ranging from simply “Beautiful” to “Sexy” permeate the comment section along with their rhetorical cognates, most users offering up high praise for the reality television star’s beach body.

Moore has been particularly prevalent in posting to Instagram lately, having taken to the service just two days ago to share a 4D ultrasound of her expected #babydaly “moving its little arms and legs in utero”, a post that reached over 400,000 fans, according to Essence.

#TBT Mexico A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 23, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

Kenya Moore has made headlines recently for stories of her romantic marriage to husband Marc Daly, one in which he appears to be quite the loving partner. According to Bravo, Marc Daly recently sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Moore, bright yellow roses in pristine form that symbolized his commitment to her and their soon to be born child. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June of this year, commemorating a ceremony that was at once luxurious and spontaneous.

Moore and Daly were married in St. Lucia, an island nation with a population to just over 178,000 people and which is home to some of the world’s most prestigious and awe-inspiring resorts.

The wedding was a beach affair, with the bride bedecked in a beautiful fitted gown complete with a plunging neckline and a tapered dress designed to accentuate all of Moore’s killer curves. A long veil trails alongside her thick raven-colored tresses, and a broad smile shows itself across her face as she performs a fist-bump with her newly minted husband.

For his part, Marc Daly is looking full of swagger himself, dressed up in a crisp white dress shirt, tan chinos, and a pair of sandy-colored, suede-finish casual shoes.