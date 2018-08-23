NFL Rumors: Raiders Put Khalil Mack On The Trade Block, Packers Among Those Interested, Per ‘Optimum Scouting’

The Raiders are stuck in a contract stalemate with their star player.

Khalil Mack is officially on the trade block, a new NFL rumor claims.

Amid the extended stalemate between the Oakland Raiders and their defensive star, Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting is now reporting that the team has officially put him on the trade block. Mack had been seeking a contract extension as the last year of his deal expires, but the two sides had been unable to make any headway and Mack remained away from training camp and preseason games.

With Mack now apparently on the trade block, there are a number of teams angling to land the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Galko reported that the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, and New York Jets are among those interested in landing him.

There had already been rumors that the New York Jets could be making a run at Khalil Mack. ESPN reporter Rich Cimini noted that the rebuilding Jets have been making some aggressive moves, and a run at Mack would fit right in for a team in need of an impact linebacker.

“Will they? I wouldn’t be surprised if they do,” Cimini wrote. “The Jets have a proactive front office (see: the trade up for Darnold) and they’re always looking for ways to improve the roster. No matter what Todd Bowles says publicly, the organization recognizes that outside linebacker is their biggest need. Jordan Jenkins is a competent first- and second-down player against the run, but there’s no one who can rush from the edge. Their current leading sacker at the position is David Bass (3.5 sacks last season), and he might not make the team. It’s hard to run a 3-4 defense without a ‘rush’ linebacker.”

#Raiders have put Khalil Mack on the trade block. #Jets, #Packers #Giants (among others) are interested.@JuMosq examines why Oakland’s in this position, where he’ll end up, and how gambling lines play into it all $$$:https://t.co/g3AB7sYHxs pic.twitter.com/gBwv5NOJMj — Eric Galko (@OptimumScouting) August 23, 2018

There is some disagreement about what the Oakland Raiders intend to do with Khalil Mack, however. Ted Nguyen of The Athletic said that Mack is not yet on the trade block and that the Raiders have rejected all the offers they’ve gotten for their star player. Others have believed that the Raiders will eventually come to an agreement with Mack rather than risk losing him.

If the Oakland Raiders do aim to trade Khalil Mack, it is not clear what the asking price might be. Though Mack only has one year remaining on his contract, his status as one of — if not the — best defensive players in the game would likely fetch a very high asking price. To date, neither the Raiders nor Mack have spoken publicly about any trade plans or trade demands.