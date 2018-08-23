Lala Kent Calls Randall Emmett’s Kids Her ‘Squad,’ Reveals Filming On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Is Complete?

Lala Kent is missing her 'squad.'

Lala Kent endured several days away from her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, and his two kids, daughters London and Rylee, earlier this week.

On Wednesday, August 23, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram page and let her fans know that she was missing her “squad,” who traveled to Las Vegas days ago as she remained in Los Angeles to attend an engagement party for her co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“Missing my squad. Come home already!” Kent wrote in the caption of a photo of Emmett walking with his children.

Emmett shares his two kids with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. As fans may know, Emmett was legally married to Childers until December of last year, despite the fact that he began dating Kent two years prior, and Kent was frequently slammed for dating a “married man” throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules.

While Kent insisted during Season 5 that she wasn’t dating someone who was married, she later admitted at the reunion special that Emmett hasn’t divorced Childers. Instead, they were merely separated at the time his relationship with Kent began in 2016.

Below is the photo of Emmett and the kids shared by Kent on her Instagram story.

Also on Instagram this week, Lala Kent shared a video of herself seemingly confirming that the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules was complete.

After attending Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement party, Kent told her fans and followers that she was so happy to have endured the final night of filming.

“Last night was the last night of filming. I’m so happy. I’m just going to sit in my dark apartment and watch Friends and just chill the f**k out,” she revealed.

Around the time production began on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor and Cartwright confirmed on their Instagram pages that they had become engaged. A short time later, their co-stars began sharing posts of their own, congratulating the happy couple on the exciting news.

As for Kent’s storyline on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, fans can expect to see her coping with the loss of her father, Kent Burningham, as she continues to keep her romance with Emmett off the show. As viewers well know, Kent hasn’t been seen with Emmett on camera at all and has made it clear that she has no plans to expose her relationship on the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV.