Kendra Wilkinson Breaks Down In Emotional Post-Divorce Posts

Four months have passed since Kendra and Hank's marriage came to an end.

After being married for just shy of a decade, Kendra Wilkinson filed for divorce from her husband Hank Baskett, blaming “irreconcilable differences.” While the divorce paperwork was filed back in April – People reminds us – Kendra took to her Instagram having a bit of a hard time coping with being single again.

According to Daily Mail, the Playboy model posted a string of sad divorce-related messages on her Instagram story. In the photos, the 33-year-old television personality had her eyes closed. Her face was puffy as if she had recently been crying.

In one photo, Kendra donned nothing more than a white sports bra, flaunting her summer tan. “Sorry I’m not a perfect person. I’m really sorry,” the caption of her photo read. With no makeup on her face and her hair hanging down and unkempt, Wilkinson appeared to be struggling with some post-divorce emotions.

In a second photograph – also with eyes squeezed shut – Kendra captioned the photo, “Just when I think I’m healed I start to cry.”

These two photos – and the captions – really painted a clear picture to her 2.8 million Instagram followers that, while she was trying, she was having a hard time coping with the divorce.

According to Daily Mail, this sad parade of Instagram snapshots seems to have originated after cleaning out her garage proved to be a little too much for Wilkinson to handle on her own.

Love you A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson (@kendrawilkinson) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

In a third snapshot, the tv personality through a bit of a curveball as she started to imply she might be open to the idea of dating as she didn’t want to be single anymore. She, however, ended the caption of the photo going a different direction suggesting she might just want a man around the house to do some of the heavy lifting without the emotional attachments of a relationship.

“Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage. I need a man please. Wait no I don’t. #divorcesucks.”

As Radar Online points out, the glamor model has always been very open about her relationship – including the painful divorce process. So, if she decided she was ready to go back into the dating pool, chances are pretty good she would go public with this information instead of forcing her followers to read between the lines.

Regardless of how you interpreted how serious Kendra might have been about wanting to get on a dating app and get back into the dating pool, it’s clear she’s still trying to heal from her failed marriage.