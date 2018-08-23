‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, August 23: Epic Cake Fight Between Taylor And Brooke! [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 22 features the catfight that everyone knew was coming between longtime rivals, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo). The scene was made even sweeter by the fact that they were throwing around wedding cake, and were made to take a walk of shame. Liam ((Scott Clifton) also stole Hope’s (Annika Noelle) breath away at his thoughtful honeymoon destination. Entertainment Tonight released a behind-the-scenes look at the cake fight.

Everyone toasts to the happy couple now that they are officially husband and wife. She Knows Soaps reports that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gave another speech and congratulated them. She wished them nothing but the best. But Taylor is determined to have her say too, but Brooke quickly intercepted her and tells the DJ to start playing the music. The two then exit to the kitchen.

Taylor lets rip that the wedding should not be happening. She feels that Brooke forced Liam to get married knowing that he was still in love with Steffy. With that she digs into the wedding cake, tastes it and then flings it at Brooke. She smears it into Brooke’s hair and turns around to laugh. B&B fans saw that at this point Brooke grabs a huge chunk and throws it at Taylor. The two are making a huge mess when their daughters walk in on them.

Hope is devastated that her cake is ruined, and Steffy orders them to put the cake down. Brooke says that it’s Taylor’s fault, who realizes that they are just repeating history. At least the two mothers have the decency to look ashamed of themselves. Hope and Steffy decide that the best punishment would be a walk of shame for both their mothers. The guests are aghast as Taylor and Brooke strut their cake-bedecked selves. The two apologize and Taylor leaves. Later, Brooke admits to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that Hope and Steffy are more mature than she and Taylor were in the past, and in the present.

Liam surprises Hope with an impromptu and romantic honeymoon set up at Brooke’s cabin. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/A1TVflvg05 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qplNVHDmWi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 22, 2018

Liam did not have enough time to plan a honeymoon as their wedding was very rushed. But he did prepare the cabin for a staycation honeymoon and Hope loves the thought he put into preparing it. She reveals a very sexy corset beneath a lacy gown. As far as Hope is concerned, as long as she is with her handsome husband she is happy. The two made love by light of the cabin fire. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.