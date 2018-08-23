‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, August 23: Epic Cake Fight Between Taylor And Brooke [Video]

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 22, featured the catfight that everyone knew was coming between longtime rivals, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Hunter Tylo). The scene was made even sweeter by the fact that they were throwing around wedding cake, and were made to take a walk of shame. Liam ((Scott Clifton) also stole Hope’s (Annika Noelle) breath away at his thoughtful honeymoon destination. Entertainment Tonight released a behind-the-scenes look at the cake fight.

Everyone toasted to the happy couple now that they are officially husband and wife. She Knows Soaps reports that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gave another speech and congratulated them. She wished them nothing but the best. But Taylor was determined to have her say too, but Brooke quickly intercepted her and told the DJ to start playing the music. The two then exited to the kitchen.

Taylor said that the wedding should not be happening. She felt that Brooke forced Liam to get married knowing that he was still in love with Steffy. With that she dug into the wedding cake, tasted it and then flung it at Brooke. She smeared it into Brooke’s hair and turned around to laugh. B&B fans saw that at this point Brooke grabbed a huge chunk and threw it at Taylor. The two were making a huge mess when their daughters walked in on them.

Hope was devastated that her cake was ruined, and Steffy ordered them to put the cake down. Brooke said that it was Taylor’s fault, who realized that they are just repeating history. At least the two mothers had the decency to look ashamed of themselves. Hope and Steffy decided that the best punishment would be a walk of shame for both their mothers. The guests were aghast as Taylor and Brooke strutted their cake-bedecked selves. The two apologized and Taylor left. Later, Brooke admitted to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that Hope and Steffy are more mature than she and Taylor were in the past, and in the present.

Liam surprises Hope with an impromptu and romantic honeymoon set up at Brooke’s cabin. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/A1TVflvg05 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qplNVHDmWi — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 22, 2018

Liam did not have enough time to plan a honeymoon as their wedding was very rushed. But he did prepare the cabin for a staycation honeymoon and Hope loved the thought he put into preparing it. She revealed a very sexy corset beneath a lacy gown. As far as Hope was concerned, as long as she was with her handsome husband, she was happy. The two made love by light of the cabin fire.

