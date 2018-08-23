‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, August 23: Phyllis Busts Summer

Summer can't go to Phyllis without her plane ticket.

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, August 23 reveals secrets and secretive plans as Genoa City residents go about their business.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) revealed Summer’s (Hunter King) plans to follow Billy (Jason Thompson) on the business trip at the Dive Bar. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) urged Kyle to try to get Summer back, so she would stay away from her man.

Meanwhile, Billy has an uncomfortable run-in with Summer at Crimson Lights, and he told her he had closed-door meetings, and she finally left for the office. Then, Billy saw Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and they argued over co-parenting. Victoria wasn’t happy at all to learn that Billy would be out of town and couldn’t take the kids. He noticed that she’s acting stressed, but Victoria blew him off.

At home, Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) explored the joys of working from home when they took a moment to have a daytime quickie before he conducted a conference call from home.

When Billy arrived at the office, surprise, Summer was in his chair. He wasn’t pleased about it, but she chattered on about how he’ll find what he needs in Philly, and it’s not Phyllis. Speaking of Phyllis, she came in, Summer left, but then Billy got an urgent phone call and ran out to find Nick (Joshua Morrow). Later, Summer ran into Kyle again, and they snarked at each other over the bet. When Summer went home, Kyle texted Phyllis to let her know.

After her argument with Billy, Victoria fell asleep at her desk, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tried to get her to let Nate (Brooks Darnell) give her a physical, but Victoria declined. Talk turned to J.T., and Victoria reiterated that she refused to let her ex win.

Billy returned to Crimson Lights where he confronted Nick over raising the rent for the “Jabotique” stores. Nick shrugged him off, and Sharon stepped in to remind them about her strict no fighting policy for the coffee shop. Billy accused Nick of turning into Victor (Eric Braeden). Outside on the patio, Phyllis needed a tire changed, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) offered to help. Sharon vouched for him, so Phyllis accepted. Afterward, Rey went inside and talked to Sharon about her “complicated” relationship with Phyllis. He recorded what he learned from Sharon in a notepad later.

Phyllis and Billy said goodbye at home, and then Summer showed up. Phyllis asked about the yoga retreat, and then later showed Summer she had found the ticket to Philadelphia, which Summer would need to go on the trip.

At the Club, Billy asked Jack to get Nick to back off of raising the rent, but Jack revealed he wanted Nick to cancel the leases instead, which infuriated Billy. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) showed up after Billy left, and Jack and Ash talked strategy for saving Jabot. Back at Jabot, Kyle told Ashley a significant discrepancy he found with repair work for “Jaboat” that never happened. It looked like Billy embezzled from the family company, and Ashley planned to dig for more dirt on her brother. Billy showed up and yelled at her over the raised rent prices and declared he would succeed on his own without Ashley’s help.

Finally, Nick calmed Sharon’s fears about a colossal blowout with Billy. Then, he told her he wanted her to look at homes with Arturo (Jason Canela) while he was out of town. After all, the new place would be Sharon’s dream home, but she didn’t seem convinced.