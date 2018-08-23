Kate Hudson And Angi Fletcher Show Off Matching Baby Bumps In Instagram Photo

Kate Hudson shared a touching photo on her Instagram profile on Thursday with longtime friend Angi Fletcher. As previously reported in Inquisitr, 39-year-old Kate Hudson is expecting her third child, a daughter, and is mom to two sons, 4-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Bingham. Her baby girl is her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The black and white photo features a close up of two baby bumps, with both women gently placing their hands above their growing bellies. Both appear dressed in soft clothing, with one wearing a T-shirt, and the other a flowing top.

In the photo caption, Hudson revealed that the second baby bump belonged to model and friend Angi Fletcher. “We growing humans #BothNumberThree #BothFirstGirls#14yearsOfFrienship #AlmostThere@angigreene.”

Both women are expecting their third child and first daughters, and have shared fourteen years as friends. The photo received 37,742 likes within one hour, with fans of both women posting comments with messages of love and support.

This is not the first time Hudson and Fletcher have celebrated their friendship and pregnancies on Instagram. On May 1, the actress posted a Boomerang of the duo dancing in maxi dresses, their hands highlighting their figures earlier this summer.

“14/15 years ago when me and one of my best girlfriends were having our first babies, little did we know 15 years later we would be weeks apart both on number 3! @angigreene #GodHasAPlan#TwoForTuesday”

Angi Fletcher is a trainer, athlete, and former model, and has been very open on social media about her struggles with depression following her first pregnancy, as reported by Daily Mail. She has two sons, Oliver and Alakai, and frequently connects with her fans on Instagram to discuss mental health and wellness.

Yesterday, Angi Greene shared a message of empowerment for her future daughter. Greene posted a black and white portrait, shot by Damien Noble Andrews, in which she reveals her bare baby bump, with a caption about what she hopes to teach her baby girl.