Kate Gosselin Posts Back To School Photo Of 6 Of Her 8 Kids As They Head To 8th Grade And Senior Year

As the Gosselin kids’ milestone school year kicks off, fans wonder how Collin and Hannah are doing.

Kate Gosselin’s kids have just started milestone school years, but only six of the eight siblings are pictured in the Kate Plus 8 star’s back to school photo. The mom of eight recently posted a photo of her twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as well as four of her sextuplets—Alexis, Leah, Joel, and Aaden—on their first day of school. Some of the children were wearing school uniforms, while the older girls wore casual dresses. Notably missing from the family pic were sextuplet siblings Hannah and Collin.

Gosselin captioned the photo with, “Feels like school never ended…and they’re already back!” The Kate Plus 8 star also included the hashtags #SeniorYear, #EighthGrade, and #Proud Mom.

It’s no surprise that fans of the family hit the comments section to question where the missing children are and how they are doing.

“I wonder how Collin is doing,” one fan wrote, while another asked, “Why did Hannah decide to live with Jon?”

Another Instagram user asked, “Hannah moved in with Jon permanently? Or joint custody?” while another tried to help explain by writing, “Hannah lives with Jon, Collin goes to a special boarding school.”

You can see Kate Gosselin’s sweet back to school photo below.

The new photo comes amid recent confusion as to who has custody of sextuplet Hannah Gosselin. While Kate’s ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, recently claimed in an Instagram live video that his 14-year-old daughter lives with him, a source close to the situation told People that Kate, 41, “maintains full custody of all eight of her kids.”

What is known is that Collin Gosselin, 14, currently does not live at home as he attends a program for children with special needs.

Jon Gosselin went on a bit of a social media spree earlier this year, posting a stream of photos of his daughter Hannah which showed how much time they spent together. The former reality star, who works as a DJ near his Pennsylvania hometown, has not posted a back to school photo of Hannah. It is unclear if she currently attends the same school as her sextuplet siblings.

There has not been a new photo featuring all eight of the Gosselin children together in more than two years. Fans of the family recall the days when Kate posted photos of her eight all dressed in cute, coordinating outfits. Now, with Mady and Cara heading off to college next year, it looks like the days of all eight kids posing together in a back to school photo are officially over.