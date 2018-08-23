Various leaders call Trump uninformed and a 'racist bigot'

Between tweets criticizing Michael Cohen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump took a moment to tweet inaccurately about a Fox News story about white farmers allegedly being mistreated in South Africa and having their land taken away. In a late night tweet, Trump reached out to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with concerns that the United States should intervene on behalf of white South African farmers.

The South African shared the backlash from South African leaders who called the Fox News story untrue and suggested to Trump that he clean up his own messes at home before delving into politics on another continent.

Trump tweeted that the secretary of state was on the job.

“I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers. South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.”

Representatives from the South African government responded quickly and harshly to what they called a lack of understanding of a story riddled with misstatements.

Parliament member Nqabayomzi Kwankwa told Trump to mind his own business.

“Who are you to think you can tell us what to do and how to handle our affairs? We will not allow uninformed, unregenerate and irredeemable racists like you to dictate to us how we should conduct our affairs. Nor, will we allow you to stall the land redistribution process.”

South Africa calls Trump 'misinformed' over land policy https://t.co/4hiVTdfj1Z — Miro Collas (@MiroCollas) August 23, 2018

Another MP, Floyd Shivambu refers to Trump’s statement as “madness.”

“That’s madness and highest form of foolishness by a racist bigot, who lacks the basic intelligence to understand anything. South Africa will never be intimidated by global racists who believe in lies. Land expropriation will happen against all forms of threats by Foolishness.”

Even South Africans who are against land expropriation (which is not happening at this time) believe Donald Trump needs to concern himself with the problems of his own administration and particularly on America’s southern border with Mexico.

“Trump’s tweet an interesting little sociological experiment for SA. Let’s see how quickly his madness infects SA. If those who oppose EWC, as do I, had any sense they’d realize their cause is done no good being supported by a racist and pathological liar.”

The South African government released an official statement that suggested that Trump was trying to fuel those who want to start racial divisiveness around the world.

“South Africa totally rejects this narrow perception which only seeks to divide our nation and reminds us of our colonial past. # landexpropriation @ realDonaldTrump South Africa will speed up the pace of land reform in a careful and inclusive manner that does not divide our nation.”

Trump found himself largely criticized by American, but did find support from former KKK grand wizard David Duke who posted “thank you,” in response to Trump’s tweet.