Kathie Klages, Former Michigan State Gymnastics Instructor, Charged With Two Counts Of Lying To Police

The Larry Nassar case has taken even more strange turns as a former MSU coach has been charged with lying to authories.

Former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been charged with lying to police in an investigation that is far from over. The investigation is looking into how MSU handled the sexual abuse complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar and things have now taken a strange turn. If found guilty Klages could end up facing four years in prison for lying to authorities.

According to WWMT special independent counsel, Bill Forsyth, announced felony and misdemeanor charges against Klages. Forsyth is the person who was appointed by the state attorney general to investigate the handling of the Nassar case by Michigan State University.

Klages told Michigan State Police detectives that she had not been told of Nassar’s sexual misconduct with numerous athletes prior to 2016. Many have come forth and confirmed that not only did Klages know prior to 2016, but she may have known as far back as 20 years ago.

During the investigation, Klages denied that former gymnast Larissa Boyle revealed to her that Nassar abused her when she was just 16-years-old in 1997. At the time of this revelation from Boyle, the teen had been training with the Spartan youth gymnastics team.

Boyce claims that Klages tried to persuade her from moving ahead with the issue even though similar allegations from another athlete had been revealed as well.

Magistrate Laura Millmore of the 54A District Court authorized a warrant and cash surety bond of $5,000 for the charges brought against Kathie Klages. The misdemeanor charge has a possible two-year maximum prison sentence and/or a fine of no more than $5,000.

The felony charges could mean a possible maximum prison sentence of four years or a maximum fine of $5,000.

On Wednesday Larry Nassar lost his appeals in both the federal and Michigan cases brought against him, as reported by Deadspin. Nassar had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography which brought him a 60-year sentence. After pleading guilty to criminal sexual misconduct in Michigan, he was sentenced to more time but chose to appeal.

Despite pleading guilty and then trying to appeal his sentences, the courts ruled against his appeals.

Hundreds of women and young girls have said that they were abused by Larry Nassar while he claimed to be issuing medical treatment, and that included at Michigan State. Kathie Klages resigned in 2017 after she had been suspended for defending Nassar.

Kathie Klages is not the only Michigan State University staff member to face issues due to the Larry Nassar case. The former dean of the university’s medical school was also charged and it brought about her resignation during the investigation. Klages is facing serious charges for lying to police and could end up being sentenced to multiple years in prison if convicted.