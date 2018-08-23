Meghan Markle’s Uncle, ‘Bishop Dismas F. Markle,’ Sports Golden Religious Regalia In Newly Uncovered Photo

Frederick Markle, self-styled 'bishop' and uncle of Meghan, is pictured in religious garb in a newly discovered photo.

A new photo of Frederick Markle, uncle to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has emerged in the British press showing the secretive, little-discussed brother of the duchess’s father decked out in head-to-toe, golden religious regalia — from his days as a “bishop” in an obscure religious sect known as the Eastern Orthodox Church of America. The photo appeared in Britain’s Daily Mail tabloid on Thursday.

Frederick Markle prefers to be known as “Bishop Dismas F. Markle,” according to another British tabloid, The Sun.

“The photo is believed to have been taken in the early 1980s when his Eastern Orthodox Catholic Church had at least 40 members,” the Mail reported. “But as Meghan and her new husband were reportedly gifted the stately Adelaide Lodge at Windsor by the Queen, adding to their impressive property portfolio that also includes Nottingham Cottage at Kensington plus a holiday home in the Cotswolds, Bishop Markle was photographed visiting his squalid home in Sanford, Florida.”

While the media, including the Inquisitr, has focused attention on Meghan Markle’s often strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle — a former Hollywood lighting director — her uncle Bishop Dismas has largely escaped media scrutiny due to his highly private nature, and he is often described as “reclusive” by the British press.

The British royal family has largely snubbed Meghan Markle’s extended family. Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images

The photo uncovered by the Mail showing the “bishop” Markle in his full religious attire may be seen at this link. A more recent photo of the bishop may be seen at this link.

With the exception of her mother, Doria Ragland, who attended the wedding of Meghan Markle and Britain’s Prince Harry earlier this year, the royal family has largely snubbed the new duchess’s relatives. Even her other uncle on her father’s side, Michael Markle, was left off of the royal wedding invitation list, despite a distinguished career as a diplomat working for the United States State Department.

Michael Markle, 78, is the eldest of the three Markle brothers, and in addition to having served in the U.S. Air Force, he performed diplomatic duty in Bucharest, Berlin, and Guam, according to a profile by The Vow.

In fact, before she became a TV star, Meghan Markle planned a career in the U.S. foreign service, inspired by her uncle — who even secured an internship at the U.S. embassy in Argentina for the 20-year-old Meghan. But when it came time to draw up the invite list for the royal wedding, the duchess’s senior uncle was dropped.

“I’ve done more for her than the others. I’ve probably done more for her than most. I personally talked to the ambassador in Argentina for her,” Michael Markle told Britain’s Mirror newspaper. “I don’t understand why she has been so ­indifferent towards me. It’s uncalled for. I helped her out and I didn’t ask for anything in return.”