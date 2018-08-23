‘This Is Us’ News: Melanie Liburd Promoted To Series Regular As Kevin’s Love Story With Zoe Grows [Spoilers]

Actress Melanie Liburd is slated to play a significant role in what transpires during Season 3 of 'This Is Us' as Zoe's romance with Kevin blossoms.

This Is Us spoilers for Season 3 have already teased that Kevin will fall for Beth’s cousin Zoe after meeting at Kate and Toby’s wedding at the end of last season. Now news has emerged that actress Melanie Liburd, who plays Zoe, will be sticking around and seen quite a bit in these upcoming episodes as her character’s romance with Justin Hartley’s Kevin develops.

Viewers watched Justin Hartley’s Kevin go through some very difficult times in Season 2. Luckily, as the finale wrapped, everybody got to see that there was hope for him to get to a much better place, as there were a handful of scenes foreshadowing what was on the way for everybody in the Pearson family. Kevin was with Melanie Liburd’s Zoe on a plane headed to Vietnam and it was clear that this trip was coming a bit down the road after the two had been a couple for a while.

Now TVLine reports that Liburd will factor into Season 3 in a significant way, as she’s been promoted to be a series regular. Granted, as the site notes, Kevin’s former flame Sophie, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, had also been promoted as her role was expanded last season. Unfortunately, however, she was written out midway through Season 2.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that This Is Us showrunner Isaac Berger has previously teased that viewers can expect to see Zoe in the middle of the action quite a bit during Season 3. All signs point toward this signaling a fresh and healthy start for Kevin, who is ready to leave his old playboy antics in the past, move on from Sophie, and conquer his addiction issues.

This Is Us fans may recognize Liburd from some of her previous work. She appeared in the Netflix show Gypsy, where she played the character of Alexis, and her IMDb page notes that she also played Nyx Harper in Dark Matter. The actress has popped up on a number of other shows over the past few years, including the 2016 episode of Game of Thrones titled “No One.”

Will this romance with Zoe be the one to go the distance with Kevin? From what little This Is Us viewers have seen of her, she could be just the right type of woman to do well in a relationship with Kevin and the duo’s chemistry had people buzzing as the Season 2 finale played out last spring.

Season 3 of This Is Us debuts on NBC on Tuesday, September 25. The spoilers that have emerged so far tease that there is a lot of great stuff on the way with these upcoming episodes and fans cannot wait to get started again.