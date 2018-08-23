‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Thurs. August 23: Ridge Calls Bill An ‘Idiot Father,’ Katie’s Torn [Video]

New 'B&B' spoilers show that Bill himself is conflicted about his relationship with his sons.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 23 reveal that Bill’s (Don Diamont) fathering skills will feature heavily in this episode. In the B&B spoiler video, Bill will admonish Justin (Aaron D. Spears) for considering his sons, while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will tell Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) what he thinks of Bill’s parenting skills. A tearful Katie has her son’s best interests at heart and acknowledges the role that her ex-husband plays in Will’s (Finnegan George) life.

It seems as if there will be a sudden crisis that Bill will need to handle. As far as Justin is concerned, Bill needs to step in and attend the meeting since it is an emergency. However, Bill is supposed to pick Will up and his son is counting on him to show up. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, reveal that Justin will pressure Dollar Bill to choose work over his son.

“Winning back the respect of my sons has nothing to do with going soft.”

When Bill hesitates and mentions that he has an appointment with Will, Justin will tell his boss that he is going soft. But Bill will point out that he needs to work on gaining the respect of his sons once more, and that doesn’t equate to “going soft.” Bill promised Katie that he would make Will a priority and he knows that his son is already pushing him away.

It’s not only Katie, Liam (Scott Clifton), and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) who have noticed that Bill has dropped the ball as far as his parenting skills are concerned. The man who once prided himself on family now has a reputation as an “idiot father.”

“That little boy needs a positive male role model in his life, to compensate for his idiot father.”

Ridge will tell his wife that Will needs another male role model in his life since he thinks that Bill’s fathering skills are lacking. To be fair, Bill could be the greatest father in the world, and Ridge would find something to criticize about him. He dislikes everything about Bill and pushing Will aside to chase Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just gave the dressmaker more ammunition.

“He wants to see his dad, he does.”

Katie will be counting on Bill to show up and meet his responsibilities. For Will’s sake, she wants him to show up and be there for his little boy. She will be close to tears as she tells Thorne how Bill disappointed his son once again. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.