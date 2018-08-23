Donald Trump Impeachment Would Wreck The Economy, He Claims

"If I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor."

Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that if he is impeached, the economy would crash and “everybody would be very poor,” BBC News is reporting.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Trump did an exceptionally rare thing: he spoke about the possibility of being impeached. Although there’s been talk of impeachment even since before he was sworn in, Trump has rarely publicly said the “I-Word.” However, the specter of possible impeachment is becoming more and more real by the day consider recent legal decisions involving some of his former associates.

He told the Fox News morning show that if he does wind up being impeached, it would wreck the U.S. economy.

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job. I tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor.”

He then pointed to his head.

“Because without this thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

As Politico explains, a couple of devastating legal blows this week have threatened the very existence of the Trump presidency. First, Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was convicted on eight counts brought about by the Mueller investigation, the same investigation that may have Donald Trump himself within its sights.

.@ainsleyearhardt: "What grade do you give yourself so far?" President @realDonaldTrump: "So I give myself an A+." pic.twitter.com/eI2BcOHiFQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 23, 2018

Shortly after, Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, submitted a guilty plea during which he admitted he broke campaign finance laws “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office.”

That time when Michael Cohen told Congress he doesn’t know if Trump knew about Russia meeting: https://t.co/0jmlYGb3ZR ???? — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 23, 2018

Despite mounting legal problems, Democrats – with rare exceptions – have been cautious about using the word “impeachment.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, most Democrats, such as House leader Nancy Pelosi, are against impeachment – at least, at this time. The Left side of the aisle is largely acting on the notion that impeachment is, at this time anyway, premature. They want the Mueller investigation to run its course – and they want to wait until after the 2018 mid-term elections. If Democrats take control of both houses of Congress, then impeachment may be much more likely.

That’s not to say that all Democrats are avoiding talk of impeachment. Texas Representative Al Green, according to his website, is all about impeaching Trump and has even twice issued articles of impeachment. Both efforts at impeaching the president were soundly defeated.

Meanwhile, the stock market doesn’t seem to be too rattled by talk of impeaching the president. According to Market Watch, stocks have been relatively steady this week, despite the legal blows to the president and the rising talk of impeachment.