The Story Behind Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Close Friendship With The Clooneys

While many believe that Meghan and Amal are the reason the couples have a good connection, it's actually thanks to George and Harry.

It’s been rumored that the reason that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are so close with the Clooneys is because the women have a close relationship. Amal and Meghan have the same hairdresser, and they’re both successful intellectuals. Plus, when Meghan first got to the U.K., Amal was reportedly there to help her with the transition.

However, the real reason that the four have a close friendship is actually thanks to George and Prince Harry. It turns out that the two met during a private charity event in the U.K. and have been pals since, at least for two years, according to E Online. Their meeting happened to coincide around the time that Harry met Meghan, and the Clooneys were one of the duchess’s newest friends at the time.

“When he started getting serious with Meghan, Harry introduced her to George and Amal… and the couple quickly started hanging out regularly.”

So that explains why the Clooneys were so gracious to host the royal couple during their first summer vacation. Lake Como was the perfect destination for the two high-profile couples to enjoy some peace and relaxation. And the Clooneys certainly did right by their guests, as they flew Meghan and Harry out in a private plane and unmarked motorcade with plenty of security to ensure a safe journey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Spent a Weekend With George and Amal Clooney in Lake Como https://t.co/wZjV1X84sw — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) August 21, 2018

During the couples’ time at Lake Como, it seems that everyone enjoyed some simple downtime. The guys did guy stuff, since “George and Harry have a shared passion for motorcycles and checked out George’s collection and they also played basketball together.”

Meanwhile, the women “spent much of their days lounging by the pool together and, of course, playing with the twins,” detailed Express.

The timing worked out for everyone, considering that the Clooneys are living at Lake Como while George films the new Catch 22 TV series.

It’s possible that during this time, Meghan was able to confide in Amal about all of the turbulent drama surrounding her side of the family. At this point, the Markles have shown no signs of slowing down, as Thomas Jr. was the latest to give an interview about his sister.

Great.people.harry.anmegan.tommy.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit George and Amal Clooney in Italy https://t.co/NDRxWe1g36 — Tomware.sr. (@sr_tomware) August 23, 2018

On another hand, the Clooneys’ association with the royals may also mean that they could be heading to Windsor Castle for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding too, reported Hello Magazine. Not only are they friends with Meghan and Harry, George has a connection with Jack. It turns out that Brooksbank is a U.K. ambassador for Clooney’s tequila company Casamigos Tequila, according to Vanity Fair.