‘The Bachelor’s’ Lauren Burnham Stuns In White Bikini In The Sand

Winner of The Bachelor and fiance, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart, Lauren Burnham is already wearing white.

The reality star showed off her crazy toned and tan body when sharing a photo to Instagram on Thursday of herself in a white bikini, laying on the beach. As she lays in the sand, the tide washes up to cover her feet.

Showing her over 600,000 followers that her vacation was going well as she let the waves wash up around her. Referring to herself as a mermaid, Burnham captioned the photo with a mermaid emoji and asked fans “what do you call ’em…feet?” referencing the movie The Little Mermaid.

Fans of the reality star were impressed with her toned figure and beautiful photo. “Beautiful Sea goddess” one fan wrote referencing her mermaid emoji and the quote she used from the movie The Little Mermaid.

Another fan called Burnham a “goddess” while others admired her toned body.

“Omg you’re perfect!” a fan said “A hottie with a body” another said of her tanned body laid out in the sea.

The little white bikini she wore in the snap showed off her her tiny waist and toned core, proving she does not have much getting into shape to do before the big day. It will not be long before she is back in the sand and wearing white again though this time she will be with her husband.

After getting engaged on The Bachelor: After The Final Rose earlier in the year, the couple spoke out in May about their upcoming wedding. Confirming they will be getting married in January 2019 in Maui, Hawaii.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12 next year,” Lauren revealed on the daytime talk show.

Her fiance then revealed the beauty in choosing the spot they did for their special day.

It’s at Haiku Mill, which has this beautiful old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk said. “It’s not your typical beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”

The couple said the wedding will not be filmed for TV or fans but will be a private event with friends and family, topping out at only 100 guests. The couple said they do not feel like they are rushing into anything and would “get married tomorrow” if they could.