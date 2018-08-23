Chris Pine And Girlfriend Annabelle Wallis Pack On PDA During Italian Getaway

Chris Pine’s relationship with Annabelle Wallis is getting hotter by the minute.

As the Inquisitr shared at the beginning of July, the couple played coy at the beginning of their relationship, only leaving fans to speculate as to whether or not they were an item. But, the pair finally went public with their relationship as photos of them walking hand in hand in London surfaced.

Now, the couple have taken their relationship to yet another hot tourist spot in Positano, Italy. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the pair wrapping their arms around one another during an outing at the beach and even sharing smooches from time to time.

The couple definitely seemed to be smitten with one another and their body language certainly showed it. The Peaky Blinders actress looked nothing short of spectacular in a sexy black bikini. The top of the bikini was strapless and the bikini bottoms left little to the imagination, tying at the sides.

The 33-year-old’s body looked incredibly fit in her beachside look. The actress was also photographed climbing up and down a ladder to enjoy a dip in a rock pool. In most of the images, Wallis’ hair is wet and slicked back.

Pine, on the other hand, showed off his fit physique in a pair of yellow and maroon swim shorts. The 37-year-old’s shorts hit just above the knee and his six pack abs were on display for the world to see.

Chris Pine packs on the PDA with Annabelle Wallis https://t.co/ZdUTe33TCP via @DailyMailCeleb — La Casa Dei Sogni (@LaCasaDeiSogni6) August 23, 2018

And once the couple took a break from hanging out together on the beach, they traveled in style onboard a luxurious yacht, spending some time jumping from the side of the vessel into the ocean. Both Chris and Annabelle were all smiles during the majority of the outing.

The previous day, the couple were spotted in Capri as they appear to be making their rounds to beautiful oceanside towns via their yacht. On her Instagram page, Wallis has shared few photos from the trip, including the beautiful scenery but Pine has not yet made an appearance in any of the images.

One photo from two days ago shows the actress in a gorgeous floral dress as she looks off into the ocean with a smile on her face. The 33-year-old is rocking a gorgeous blue floral dress as well as a pair of oversized sunglasses. Her fans clearly enjoyed the seaside picture, giving her over 27,000 likes in addition to 170 plus comments.

Hopefully, Annabelle will post a photo with Chris sometime in the near future.