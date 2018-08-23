‘Bachelorette’ Stars Ashley Hebert, JP Rosenbaum Renew Wedding Vows During Exotic Getaway

Ashley and JP Rosenbaum are still very much in love and the 'Bachelorette' duo are on vacation in Aruba where they have renewed their wedding vows

Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum were dubbed “Team Cupcake” during their season of ABC’s The Bachelorette and they had a beautiful televised wedding after America followed their journey to find love. Ashley and JP now have two kids, Fordham and Essie, and the couple shared via social media that they’re in the midst of enjoying a wonderful vacation where they have also renewed their vows.

As E! News shares, Ashley Hebert first appeared on Brad Womack’s second run as The Bachelor, and then she was the Season 7 Bachelorette star. JP Rosenbaum quickly became a favorite of the viewers and the two got engaged during their 2011 final rose ceremony in Fiji. Their relationship lasted and they tied the knot in a 2012 wedding televised by ABC and officiated by Chris Harrison.

Earlier this week, Ashley shared an adorable photo on Instagram showing Essie, 1 ½, and Fordham, 3 ½, on their first day of school. The kids didn’t squeeze in too many school days right away, though, as People shares that they joined their parents on this fun trip to Aruba.

TheBachelorette lovebirds Ashley and JP joined a group of others on Aruba’s Eagle Beach for “Vow Renewal 2.0,” an event that is said to be the largest vow renewal gathering in the Caribbean. The event looked like a fun one, and the Rosenbaums shared updates via their Instagram pages.

Apparently, more than 500 guests attended the event, seemingly put together by the Aruba Tourism Authority. In fact, Ashley and JP weren’t the only reality television stars involved. The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Lydia and Doug McLaughlin renewed their wedding vows there too.

This Rosenbaum wedding was quite different than JP and Ashley’s first. There were no ABC cameras, and both Bachelorette stars were dressed quite casually. Ashley went barefoot while wearing a sleek white dress with fringe on the bottom and she wore a flower crown in her hair. JP went with a beach-worthy and casual look too that was perfect for a vow renewal on the beach.

JP, 41, and Ashley, 34, clearly loved getting this opportunity to spend time in Aruba as a family and renew their commitment to one another. The Bachelorette star said that it was a breathtaking setting and that they were overjoyed to have Essie and Ford there with them. She described the family’s experience on the island as romantic and magical, and fans are thrilled to see that the Rosenbaum family is doing so well.