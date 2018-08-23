Looking For Netflix Secret Categories? How To Search From 30,000 Sub-Genres, From Zombie Flicks To Tearjerkers

The list of categories for binge watchers has expanded even more.

Netflix secret categories are the answer to anyone who has binged all they can binge.

The streaming media service has more than 14,000 movies and television shows to offer, but only a handful can be seen by users at a given time, leaving countless options unseen. That changed earlier this year when the blog What’s On Netflix discovered how to unlock the secret Netflix categories, and since then dozens of new categories have been discovered to make the viewing experience that much more personalized. To use these secret Netflix categories, users have to find the code for the subgenre they wish to browse and add it to the end of the following internet address: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/NUMBER

This week, WFLA posted an expanded list that fleshed out the secret Netflix categories even deeper, including easier ways to find movies appropriate for the kids. The following Netflix category codes will help to separate the lighter fare from films appropriate for pre-teens.

Movies for ages 0 to 2: 6796

Movies for ages 2 to 4: 6218

Movies for ages 5 to 7: 5455

Movies for ages 8 to 10: 561

Movies for ages 11 to 12: 6962

The new codes also made it easier for horror fans to find the perfect movie, separating the genre by the monster.

Anime Horror: 10695

B-Horror Movies: 8195

Cult Horror Movies: 10944

Deep Sea Horror Movies: 45028

Foreign Horror Movies: 8654

Horror Comedy: 89585

Horror Movies: 8711

Sci-Fi Horror Movies: 1694

Supernatural Horror Movies: 42023

TV Horror: 83059

Vampire Horror Movies: 75804

Werewolf Horror Movies: 75930

Zombie Horror Movies: 75405

The secret Netflix categories could help watchers search through what is becoming an increasingly complicated browsing experience. Once known for its user-friendly experience, Netflix has been bucked its past and is testing what it’s calling “video promos,” but users are calling “commercials.”

As MarketWatch noted, these videos are meant to serve as recommendations to viewers for other Netflix shows to check out.

“In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at any time if they are not interested,” a Netflix spokesperson added.

Netflix is testing video promos that play in between episodes https://t.co/T6K2eK1UsE pic.twitter.com/Wv6BAkbGvu — The Verge (@verge) August 17, 2018

But many Netflix users have found that having full access to the site’s categories works even better, allowing them to cut directly to the movie or genre they want to see rather than relying on the site’s algorithms to decide which categories show up for each user.

For a full list of the more than 30,000 secret Netflix categories (ranging from Movie Starring Master P to Understated Dramas From The 1950s), you can check out the full What’s On Netflix archives here.