Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Trimmed Down Figure At Simon Cowell’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony

The singer paid tribute to the former 'American Idol' judge, but her newly svelte singer took center stage.

Kelly Clarkson supported pal Simon Cowell at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony earlier this week, and she showed off her stunning weight loss in the process. The inaugural American Idol winner, now 36, unwittingly stole the spotlight as she posed with the former judge of the TV talent competition as he celebrated his latest honor.

Clarkson, who turned up to support Cowell alongside fellow Idol alums Adam Lambert and Katharine McPhee, wore a black dress with a yellow floral print as she smiled for photographers on the red carpet as Cowell held his award. The singer’s nearly 40-pound weight loss was very apparent as she posed with her longtime pal.

The Grammy-winning singer’s friendship with Cowell goes back to 2002 when she was crowned the first-ever winner of the hit singing show. Clarkson posted a photo of the two to Instagram, writing, “16 years later and I’m still a fan of this man. Congrats on your star Simon!”

E! News reported that Kelly Clarkson explained why she didn’t have to think twice when she was asked to deliver a speech at Simon Cowell’s long-awaited Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

“I said yes right away because I was so excited to be here for this because literally, we were right here 16 years ago when this man helped change my life.”

In her speech, a newly svelte Clarkson praised the 58-year-old America’s Got Talent judge for his contributions to the music and entertainment field, describing him as a “best friend” who started out with her back in the day, per Variety.

Clarkson told the crowd, “He’s the best friend you can ever have … He’s honest and supportive,” and she added that she has never witnessed “the mean” Simon Cowell, adding, “I’m still waiting.”

But while Cowell was the man of the hour, all eyes were on Clarkson, who recently changed her life in another way by shedding major pounds after making changes to her lifestyle. Clarkson previously told Extra the secret to her weight loss had nothing to do with exercise and instead was to adjust her thyroid numbers by preparing her food in a new way.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had, and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up.,” Clarkson told Extra. “I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox. It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic… literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”