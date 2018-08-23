‘The Big Bang Theory’ Was Cancelled Because Jim Parsons Wanted Out, Per ‘Entertainment Weekly’

The Big Bang Theory is officially ending its run with Season 12. The hit CBS comedy series will come to an end in 2019, and it is because the show’s star, Jim Parsons, wanted out.

According to an August 22 report by Entertainment Weekly, Jim Parsons, who plays lead character Sheldon Cooper, did not want to extend his contract and continue working on the series. Sources tell the outlet that CBS tried to get the actor to return for two more seasons of the show, but he wasn’t having it.

If Parsons had signed on to return for two more years he would have made himself, and the other original cast members, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar, who reportedly make $1 million per episode, more than $50 million including profits. However, it just wasn’t in the cards.

As many Big Bang Theory fans know, Jim Parsons is the backbone of the show, playing the quirky, yet lovable, Sheldon. The actor also works on the show’s spin-off, Young Sheldon, where he is an executive producer.

In Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and his longtime girlfriend, Amy (Mayim Bialik) finally walked down the aisle and got married. In Season 12 the couple and the rest of the characters will tie up their loose ends as they head for the series finale.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The #BigBangTheory during the past twelve seasons…" pic.twitter.com/OWIHsICi6e — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 22, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actress Kaley Cuoco spoke out about leaving the show behind in an emotional post to her Instagram account on Wednesday just after news of the show’s cancellation dropped online.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets. No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers, CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang,” Kaley wrote to all of her followers on the social media site.

It is unclear how The Big Bang Theory will end. There are a number of things that could happen. Fans could finally learn Penny’s maiden name, as it has never been revealed, or viewers could finally see Raj find true love. In addition, Sheldon and Amy and/or Penny and Leonard could welcome children of their own.

Johnny Galecki previously revealed that whatever happens, he hopes that the series finale is “emotional,” since the entire cast is going to cry through the entire thing anyway.

The Big Bang Theory will return for the final season on CBS this fall.