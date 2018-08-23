Hilary Duff Shows Off Baby Bump In White Nightie

The 'Younger' star looks stunning as she awaits the birth of daughter with Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff looks fabulous and happy in a new photo she shared on her social media page where the Younger actress is seen in a sexy white nightie.

The 30-year-old posted a selfie showing off her pregnancy curves on her Instagram story on August 22. The photo, taken in a bathroom mirror shows Duff cradling her stomach in a white, lace nightgown.

In the pic, Duff wears minimal makeup and kept her hair in loose waves.

The former Disney star is expecting a daughter with singer-songwriter boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31. She is already mom to son Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“Baby, hurry it on up,” the pregnant mom captioned a photo on her Instagram Story.

Duff is thrilled to be a mom of two since she learned she was pregnant once again. “I basically jumped 3 feet off the ground,” she said, captioning a video of the gender reveal.

Duff also noted that she is thrilled with how her pregnancy has progressed. She revealed it is, “Lovely to have a little life inside and to daydream of all the new adventures to come.”

A source close to the actress told E! News, “She has said that this pregnancy is a lot different than when she had Luca and that she forgot how it was to be pregnant!”

The source also noted, “It’s been a lot harder but she hasn’t had any complications. She is just getting used to her body changing rapidly, and the process is taking a toll on her energy levels. Overall, things have been going smoothly and they are both preparing for her arrival.”

In a recent candid social media post, the actress said, “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard.”

Us Weekly reported that the actress sent Koma on a wild goose chase recently to indulge his beloved girlfriend in some of her pregnancy cravings.

Reportedly, the actress has a love for the sweet treat candy Good & Plenty, and it took the musician heading all around town to find Duff her candy of choice.

“Not to be confused with Mike and Ikes,” Koma noted in the Instagram story.

“How many stores did you go to?” she asked Koma. When he responded with six, she replied, “Babe, I’m sorry.”

Duff called Koma “my dealer” in the video’s caption, before adding, “Did he do good hunting down my pregnancy craving?”

Season five of Younger airs Tuesdays on TV Land.