Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Possibly Having A Fourth Child With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have three beautiful children, but are they looking to add a fourth baby to the mix?

According to an August 22 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian recently sat down for an interview with E! News and dished on everything in her life, including the possibility of having another child with her husband, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that she had seen the rumors floating around about how she and Kanye have one last embryo left and are planning to have it implanted into a surrogate “soon” in hopes of having a fourth child together. However, she says those rumors are not true.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Kim Kardashian said when asked about having another child. “I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true, but I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don’t know,” she added.

However, Kardashian says that if she and West do decide to have another baby, it will definitely be a topic of conversation on the family’s reality TV series.

“We start filming Season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show, but as of now, no.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was recently asked about the possibility of having her own reality TV spin-off series with Kanye West. Kim laughed at the question, revealing she didn’t know if her husband would like that idea.

However, she did reveal that after a recent trip to Miami, where she hung out with Kanye, her kids, and her close friends Johnathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen, that it made her miss her former spin-off show, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, and says that she would be interested in possibly revisiting that series.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s something he would do, but you know I was in Miami recently and it did make me really miss Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, so I think I gotta—I don’t know. That would be really fun to revisit that,” Kardashian revealed.

Recently, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans have been watching as Kim and Kourtney have been at each other’s throats and clashing personalities. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has been team Kim through it all, siding with her over Kourt. This could mean a spin-off with Kim and Khloe could be in the future.