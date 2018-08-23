‘Sister Wives’ Star Talks New Beginnings, Big Changes On Instagram

The stars of TLC’s Sister Wives are readying for their big move to Arizona, but one wife, in particular, is looking forward to the change and “a fulfilling life” in a recent social media post.

Meri Brown revealed in a new Instagram post, alongside a picturesque photo of the open road, that she is happy for the recent big change her family is undertaking.

“Anyone who knows me well knows how much I love the mountains, the peace, calm, & serenity that can be found there,” she shared on the social media site.

“Since moving away from Utah I’ve missed being able to head up to my favorite mountain anytime I want. But I’m looking forward to our move to the mountains of Arizona, the road that’s stretched out ahead of me and the promise it holds,” she concluded.

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are in the process of leaving the Las Vegas homes they have shared since 2011 to move to the new location.

Although the Brown clan appeared happy residing together in four separate homes on a cul-de-sac not far from the Las Vegas strip, apparently they are longing for a different lifestyle.

According to a statement released to People Magazine, the Brown clan is relocating to Flagstaff, Arizona.

“As much as we’ve loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we are excited to embark on a new adventure in Flagstaff, Arizona!” the Brown family said in a statement to TLC on July 10, as reported by People.

“We are looking forward to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff,” they shared.

The Brown clan have a combined 18 children amongst them.

Arizona Central spoke to Christine Brown who reflected on the clan’s past seven years living together in Las Vegas.

“Vegas has been good for us,” she said. “It’s been great for our kids. They’ve all really grown here and done so many wonderful things. It’s been great for us. I don’t know, I’m just ready for the next adventure.”

AC reported that audiences who’ve followed the Brown family for the past 12 seasons will witness the frenzy around the move and “find out if we like the new homes,” Brown said.

“You’ll see all this craziness in the next season,” noted Robyn Brown to the news outlet.

Sister Wives is expected to premiere in early 2019 on TLC.