Ariana Grande Throws Shade At Travis Scott In Support Of Bestie Nicki Minaj

On Wednesday, singer Ariana Grande threw shade at Travis Scott during a Sweetener session at The Vic in Chicago in support of her bestie Nicki Minaj, reports E! News.

Minaj and Scott have been in a feud since Scott’s album Astroworld beat Minaj’s album Queen out of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart and held it for two weeks in a row. Minaj, who has accused Travis Scott and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, of inflating album sales by promoting tour passes and merchandise on Kylie’s social media, has been targeting Scott in attacks on Queen Radio and Twitter.

On Sunday, Minaj left a post on Twitter in reference to Scott.

“Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on # QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries.”

Minaj has also accused Spotify of suppressing promotion of her album as payback for playing Queen on Apple Music’s Beats 1. However, a representative from Spotify denied her accusations.

Neither Jenner nor Scott have responded to Minaj’s accusations.

While onstage during the Sweetener session, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said that her album would “100 percent” debut at No. 1. Grande responded with, “We got three days left. You don’t know what Travis could pull!”

Grande’s album features Minaj on the third track, “The Light Is Coming.” Minaj’s album, in turn, features Grande on the sixth track, “Bed.”

The rapper canceled her tour this week, promising to reschedule tours in North America in 2019. A spokesperson told E! that Minaj wanted to spend more time rehearsing and making sure “her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve.”

Minaj had already pushed back the release of her album from June 15 to August 10 but considered pushing it back even later to debut on the same day as Grande’s fourth studio album.

Grande showed fans that she didn’t see Minaj as competition, brushing off their rumored rivalry on Twitter.

“That’s my f–king sister. She’s clearing a sample. These numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all.”

Minaj tweeted back, sharing the same sentiment about Grande as Grande showed for her.