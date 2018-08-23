‘RHOBH’ Season 9 Rumors: Is Erika Jayne Waging War Against New Star Denise Richards?

Denise Richards has reportedly been targeted by Erika Jayne.

Denise Richards may have already been faced with drama just weeks into production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9.

According to a report on August 23 from Radar Online, producers of the hit Bravo TV reality series were worried the returning cast members were going to be “too timid” with Richards when she began filming due to her celebrity status. So, rather than let the situation play out naturally, they alleged told their stars to “raise hell.”

“Producers have told them they want the drama and not to hold back,” an insider said. “Basically, they don’t want them to be kissing her a**.”

Radar Online revealed earlier this month that Richards would be paid as much as $1 million for her very first season of the show, which reportedly “pissed off” her co-stars, especially singer Erika Jayne. As the insider explained, Richards is expected to be seen butting heads with the musician, who is married to attorney Thomas Girardi, as she’s allegedly agreed not to go easy on her new co-star.

“Erika has already stood up and said she’d treat Denise the same as anyone else,” the insider revealed. “She said, ‘If I don’t like her, I don’t like her.'”

Producers “are hoping they go toe to toe” on camera, the source continued.

“Erika is already annoyed that so many actresses are on the show,” added the source. “She says it’s turned into a soap opera.”

Denise Richards joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9 weeks ago after being a viewer of the show for several years. Richards has also been a friend of cast members Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna for several years and will be seen documenting those friendships on the show.

So far, Richards has appeared to be growing close to Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley, both of whom were featured on the eighth season of the show. Over the past week, the women have been spotted spending time with one another in Nassau, Bahamas, where they are filming season nine on the beaches and at their resort.

Earlier this week, Kemsley seemingly confirmed that she and the rest of the cast, including new star Richards, were staying at the Baha Mar Casino and Hotel by tagging them in a photo at the location.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to premiere later this year on Bravo TV but a premiere date has not yet been set.