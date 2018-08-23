Kym Herjavec Shares Sweet Video Working Out With Her 4-Month-Old Daughter

The former 'DWTS' pro is doing crunches with her baby daughter.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Kym Herjavec uploaded the most adorable video of her 4-month-old daughter laughing as she worked out with her on her front. The video Herjavec posted to her official Instagram account on August 22 showed her doing crunches on the floor as little Haven rested on her tummy.

The sweet new clip featured Herjavec laying on the floor while holding on to her baby girl, working out next to Haven’s twin brother Hudson who was laying next to his mom on a play mat while the dancer’s dog Lola looked on from a nearby chair.

Kym and Haven matched each other in fun all pink ensembles as the new mom got her workout on in what appeared to be her babies’ nursery, something Herjavec – who is the wife of Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec – joked about. The star alluded to the duo’s matching outfits in the caption of her latest social media upload this week.

“On Wednesday’s we wear pink and workout!” Kym wrote in the caption, adding a unicorn emoji to her post and alluding to a phrase from the movie Mean Girls. The star then sweetly hashtagged her post by writing #myhaven in honor of her daughter.

Herjavec’s video showed that Haven – who was even wearing a sweet pink bow on her head – and Hudson’s nursery was fully decked out with toys, including two large rocking horses.

Kym’s previously spoken out about how she’s trying to get back into shape after giving birth to her babies earlier this year.

She spoke to Entertainment Tonight about working out again back in June, admitting that she managed to lose some weight naturally in the first six weeks just by taking care of her newborn twins, who were born in April.

Kym also told the site at the time that she was getting back into doing Pilates and was already seeing results post-pregnancy.

“I just started doing some Pilates, which I did throughout my pregnancy. I just eased myself [back] into it, because you have to really start all over again, and I love that,” she shared of getting back to the gym.

“I’m starting to feel like I’ve got abs; I’m starting to feel my abs again. And then I’ve just been doing a little bit of cardio,” Kym continued, adding that she was starting to get back into teaching classes at her Los Angeles dance studio, too.

The former DWTS star also told the site that she’d started to work out with her babies, joking that she used them as weights.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

“It is really fun to do little things with the babies, like squats, or even holding the babies is a workout when you’re a new mom,” Kym admitted. “Just being at home with them, looking after them is such a workout.”

And it seems like the new mom’s baby workouts are definitely working. As Inquisitr reported, Herjavec recently showed off her impressive abs in a sports bra mere month after giving birth to her twins.

Herjavec told Entertainment Tonight back in 2016 that her stint on Dancing with the Stars was over and likely won’t be appearing on the series again as a pro dancer following her marriage to Robert, who she first met on the show when they were paired up together.