Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex, Younes Bendjima, Brawls Outside Nightclub In Front Of Drake And Odell Beckham Jr.

Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. A new video from earlier this year shows the model and aspiring boxer getting into a physical altercation with a man outside of a Hollywood nightclub.

According to an August 23 report by TMZ, Younes Bendjima got into a vicious fight outside of the trendy Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood back on March 24 while he was still dating Kourtney Kardashian. The outlet has obtained the video from that night, and it’s rather interesting.

Bendjima is seen with a large group of people, including rapper Drake and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. The gang is seemingly leaving the club through the back door around 2:15 a.m. when an employee opens the door to the parking lot and says something to the group with didn’t go over well. Just then Younes Bendjima takes it upon himself to shut up the employee by repeatedly punching him in the face.

Another person from the group also jumps in on the fight and hits the employee until the man goes down. Bendjima then grabs the man by the hair and continues to hit him. A source who was at the club that night tells the outlet that the employee “talked smack” to the guys, which prompted the assault.

The victim reportedly filed a police report after the altercation, but later changed his mind and decided not to file charges against Younes Bendjima or anyone else.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian called it quits with Younes Bendjima earlier this month after nearly two years of dating. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly ended the relationship for a “number of reasons,” but the biggest one was the fact that Younes was just too immature for the mother of three.

“There’s little chance of Kourtney and Younes getting back together. He’d have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn’t work, but at the end of the day the main reason was a maturity issue,” a source told Us Weekly Magazine.

Since the split, Kourtney has allegedly cut off all contact with Younes and is happily single. She reportedly decided to end communication with her ex in an attempt to keep her life as drama free as possible. She’s now said to be focused on her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with former boyfriend, Scott Disick.