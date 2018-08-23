Kate Middleton’s Genius Hack That Keeps Her From Falling During Royal Engagements

Kate Middleton uses this genius hack to keep herself from falling during royal engagements where she is required to walk about in high heels and remained poised at all times.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge uses what Express calls “meticulous planning” before she even steps foot in front of the public.

Her secret trick for keeping herself from toppling over has now been revealed, and it includes the use of something sticky.

The wife of Prince William wears pantyhose with sticky pads on the bottom, which keep her hosiery from slipping in her high heels, allowing her to remain steadfast and sure during royal engagements.

Unusual, but very clever, as the sticky pads keep Kate’s stockings from slipping in her high heels. Wearing this accessory, complete with sticky bottoms, keeps Kate’s shoes on her feet the whole time, making sure she does not stumble or fall.

The Sun reported that Kate was spotted wearing John Lewis hosiery, which is reportedly budget-friendly and cost £5, which is a little bit over $6 USD.

The hack is one of the many secrets royal women employ to look cool, calm and collected no matter what the situation to keep themselves from making any public mishaps.

Clive Mason / Getty Images

Express also reported that Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle also wear a certain type of underwear that makes it difficult for your skirt to fly up, which would be a horrific occurrence during a public royal outing.

The two women reportedly opt for bodysuits that increase static so it’s much harder for the fabric to fly up, keeping the skirt connected to your body.

It has been long rumored that Middleton and Markle’s mother-in-law Princess Diana used small weights sewn into the hem of her skirts to keep them from flying up.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Diana also favored flats for official royal walkabouts where she met the public and saved her higher heels for more formal royal engagements.

The late fashion icon also employed several other tricks that her daughters-in-law should note. According to Marie Claire, whenever she got out of a car for an evening out, Diana would hold her clutch purse close to her heart, so that the paparazzi could not get a shot of her cleavage.

Princess Diana also, according to Marie Claire, decided to stop wearing hats while visiting children in the hospital because “you can’t cuddle a child in a hat,” and she often wore bright colors to cheer them up.