Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Play Husband And Wife At The Max

The 'Vanderpump Rules' lovebirds make a pit stop at the 'Saved by the Bell' pop-up.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright went back to The Max. The Vanderpump Rules couple took a trip to a Saved by the Max, the Saved by the Bell-themed pop-up diner that popped up in West Hollywood earlier this year, and they came away with parting gifts in celebration of their upcoming wedding.

Taylor, who proposed to Cartwright in June while dining with her at another favorite eatery (Neptune’s Net in Malibu), posted a photo of the lovebirds wearing red and blue husband and wife jerseys. Taylor posted the shot alongside a throwback photo of Saved by the Bell sweethearts Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen) wearing the same shirts back in the day.

The trip to Saved by the Max was seemingly set up as part of Taylor and Cartwright’s engagement party weekend with family and friends.

“Thanks for our wedding jerseys @savdbythemax you guys are so amazing thanks for getting in my family so last minute,” Taylor captioned his Instagram, followed by the hashtags #savedbythebell, #savedbythemax, #jaxandbrittany, #zackandkelly.

Brittany Cartwright also posted a photo of the two posing in their new gear while hanging out in the pop-up’s re-creation of the iconic Saved by the Bell eatery.

❤️ #savedbythebell @savedbythemax A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Aug 22, 2018 at 10:16pm PDT

The Vanderpump Rules stars are clearly big fans of the 1990s teen sitcom. As the Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year, the couple stopped by the Saved by the Max pop-up with their Bravo co-stars Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, where they posed for a series of snaps at the eatery. Taylor even did his own rendition of “The Sprain,” the iconic Saved by the Bell dance move famously created by characters Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhees) and Screech (Dustin Diamond) during the NBC sitcom’s original run.

Taylor also captioned a sweet Instagram post of him and his fiancée posing outside of a row of bright red Bayside High lockers with, “Brittany will always be my Kelly Kapowski.”

In addition to their return trip to Saved by the Max with their families, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took Cartwright’s younger brothers to Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant as part of the Kentucky clan’s first trip to Los Angeles.

With their families in town, the Vanderpump Rules lovebirds were also feted with a formal engagement party held at the Inn of the Seventh Ray in Topanga, California, over the weekend.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo.