Kristen Bell Shares Adorable Photos Of Her & Dax Shepard Taking Their Daughter To Kindergarten

Kristen and Dax held on to their daughter's hand as she started her new school.

Kristen Bell shared the sweetest photos of herself and husband Dax Shepard dropping off their daughter at kindergarten on her Instagram account. Entertainment Tonight reports that little Lincoln, who’s 5-years-old, is currently in her first week of kindergarten, with Kristen revealing in the caption of her incredibly sweet photos that she loves school already.

The first snap shared by the Frozen actress on the social media site on August 22 showed both Kristen and Dax holding on to Lincoln’s hands as they all walked up to the school together, while the little girl had her huge backpack firmly on her back.

The second sweet family photo then showed Dax – who was sporting navy overalls – picking up his daughter and giving her a huge hug and was seemingly taken inside the school before the little girl headed into class.

“Nerd alert!!!” Bell then joked in the caption of her Instagram upload, adding that “the team Shepard loves school!!”

The impossibly cute pictures got a whole lot of loving reactions online from fans and Kristen’s famous friends. E! News reports that Vanessa Lachey, Anna Faris, and Jeremy Renner all liked her upload, while Jenna Dewan commented, “My goodness this is adorable!”

Shepard previously confirmed that his and Bell’s daughter was heading to kindergarten for the first time on August 21.

The actor posted a photo of himself and Lincoln together on a boat as she sat on his lap to steer, but covered Lincoln’s face with hearts as the couple has opted not to show their children’s faces publicly.

“5 years-old. Driving the boat last week. First day of kindergarten today,” Dax wrote on his official Instagram account in the upload’s caption. “Life is damn sweet,” he then added, alongside several read heart emojis.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Kristen and Dax, who married in 2013 but have been dating since 2007, are also parents to their 3-year-old daughter Delta.

Earlier this year, Bell opened up about Lincoln heading to Kindergarten after sharing a insight into her daughter’s pre-school graduation on social media.

“I feel great. I mean, it has nothing to do with me, I’m just sort of here for her and I’ve shown her the school,” Bell told E! News when asked about her eldest daughter’s big next chapter.

“They have like play dates during the summer where the kids can actually meet each other, so the environment is slightly more familiar,” Kristen then continued of how she’s been preparing her little girl for her new school.

Bell added that she’s “just told her, ‘It’s gonna be a new school and it’s your school,’ to give her a sense of ownership, and just be there for whatever she needs.”