Naomi Campbell Wows In A Skimpy White String Bikini On A Yacht

The supermodel's revealing her toned body in a tiny bikini.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was showing off her impressive model figure in a skimpy bikini while vacationing with magician David Blaine. TMZ reports that the twosome – who aren’t thought to be dating and are instead just close longtime friends – were photographed together on a yacht this week where Naomi was revealing all her hard work at the gym in her skimpy swimwear.

New photos shared online showed Campbell flaunting her enviable figure while spending some time with the British magician on August 21 as the twosome vacationed together in the south of France in St. Topez.

Naomi was revealing her toned arms and legs in her skimpy white bikini which featured a string tie on either side of the bottoms as well as a fun black embellishment design on both the top and bottoms.

The supermodel also opted to match her sunglasses to her bikini, wearing big sunglasses with white frames and a number of different gold chains around her neck and across her body.

Naomi also accessorized with bracelets and kept her long black hair down as it flowed in the wind during her time in Europe with David.

Campbell was clearly having a pretty great time on the yacht, as the paparazzi snaps showed her checking her cell phone and taking selfies.

Naomi Campbell Shows Off Bikini Bod for David Blaine on Luxury Yacht https://t.co/u4nu9lMUgr pic.twitter.com/o2USKAEbwH — Fashion Woow (@fashionwooow) August 22, 2018

The new bikini snaps came shortly after Inquisitr reported that Campbell was last snapped in a two-piece last month after the rumor mill was sent into overdrive with speculation that the model could have been pregnant after rapper Skepta posted a sonogram to Instagram.

However, Naomi firmly shut down speculation she’s expecting by posing in a bikini, and seemingly did the same once again in the latest swimsuit photos to hit the web.

Campbell has been pretty outspoken in the past about how she maintains her amazing body.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Per The Guardian, Naomi previously told Oprah Winfrey in a 2010 interview that, three times a year, she drinks a cocktail of Maple syrup, cayenne pepper, lemon juice, and water as a detox.

“I try to do [this] three times a year,” the supermodel told the talk show host, admitting that the longest she’s managed to last on the very drastic diet is 18 days.

“It’s good just to clean out your body once in a while,” Campbell added, noting that she’d also undertaken something called the “lemonade diet” which she wasn’t exactly a big fan of.

“It was not what you would characterize as pretty. Or easy. It did work, however,” Campbell confessed of the cleanse.

The star also told W Magazine about her fitness habits in 2016, revealing that she doesn’t like to lift weights and instead prefers to use her body weight by taking part in pilates and yoga classes.

“I don’t lift weights,” she said of her workout regime. “I like working with the resistance of my own body weight.”