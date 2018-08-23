‘Big Brother’ Season 20 Live Feeds Shut Down After Brett Robinson Causes Kitchen Fire

The 'Big Brother' oven caught fire as the season 20 houseguest cooked bacon.

Big Brother’s Season 20 houseguests have been some of the most destructive in the history of the CBS reality show, but this one takes the cake. Houseguest Brett Robinson, who has been starting fires between his housemates all season, started a literal one while cooking bacon in the Big Brother oven.

Live feed viewers caught Robinson cooking bacon in a maple syrup concoction in the oven before the fire started, Us Weekly reports. Once he realized something was awry, Robinson yelled: “We have a fire!”

As smoke filled the kitchen of the CBS summertime house, the Big Brother feeds cut out. The feeds returned about an hour later.

According to Big Brother Network, Brett’s oven fire started at 12:13 PT and the feeds cut out shortly after. When the feeds returned at 1:48 PT, the houseguests were cleaning up after the fire after reportedly being instructed to run the oven on the “clean” cycle. The Big Brother players revealed they had been locked down in the Head of Household bedroom while production took care of the oven fire.

Viewers who caught the incident as it played out live reported on Twitter that Big Brother houseguest Sam Bledsoe actually used a fire extinguisher to subside the small blaze before the crew rushed in. Sam was reportedly angry with Brett after the fire.

Feeds were on fire today for #BB20! Well, not literally. That was just the oven on fire. https://t.co/hzLmD1xWRG — Big Brother Network (@bigbrothernet) August 22, 2018

Fans of the long-running CBS reality show immediately posted theories as to how the fire started in the Big Brother oven. The incident occurred not long after houseguest Angela Rummans poured coffee grounds in the oven during the Power of Veto competition as a way to deter her housemates from finding her hidden envelope. Others noted how much destruction the current cast of Big Brother has caused to the house this season.

“I don’t think any other cast in the history of big brother has caused this much destruction,” a fan posted to Twitter. “They have managed to break the studio door, break the HOH sink, and now they’ve started a fire in the kitchen #BB20.”

You can see some of the reaction to Brett’s Big Brother oven fire below.

I love how Brett says “we have a fire” instead of immediately trying to get it out. I’m in tears here #BB20 — Chris Taylor (@ChrisTaylor8859) August 22, 2018

the oven really caught fire? can these houseguests like not give production headaches? #bb20 — karla ???????????? (@baguettesbitch) August 22, 2018

So Angela was the one who poured coffee grounds in oven to hide her veto. I don’t think she bothered to help clean it when comp was over. Leftover coffee grounds could’ve caused kitchen fire. ???? #BB20 #BigBrother — Tori ???????? (@torinspiration) August 23, 2018

Brett Robinson may have been the first houseguest in 20 seasons to start a real fire in the Big Brother house, but he’s been starting figurative fires all season long with his gameplay. Robinson is known for his fib-filled speeches and has already made up a fake all-female alliance and lied about who he voted to send home last week.

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.