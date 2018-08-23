MMA News: UFC President Dana White Compares Conor McGregor To Legendary Boxers Muhammad Ali And Mike Tyson

Is Conor McGregor already on the level of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson?

After beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor temporarily left the world of mixed martial arts to engage in a blockbuster fight with undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. Due to his extended MMA hiatus, UFC President Dana White decided to strip him of the featherweight and lightweight belts.

Conor McGregor and Dana White had butted head several times, but two of the biggest UFC personalities remain supportive of each other. In a recent interview with Fox News, White revealed that he already knew “The Notorious” was going to be a star from the first time he saw him. White went as far as comparing McGregor to legendary boxers Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

“He’s my [Muhammad] Ali. He’s my [Mike] Tyson,” White said, as transcribed by MMANytt. “He burst onto the scene and I knew the minute I sat down and had dinner with him that this kid was going to be a star. I didn’t know if he’d be able to fight and I didn’t know if he’d be able to win a title, but I knew he was going to be a star.”

Despite his uncontrollable attitude, Conor McGregor is undeniably one of the greatest fighters in the world of mixed martial arts. However, most people will definitely agree that it is still too early to put him on the level of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. Though he managed to conquer the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions, McGregor has never defended his title.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will come face-to-face with each other at a press and fan event before #UFC229 https://t.co/7zOn16LLPl — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 23, 2018

It is easy to understand why UFC President Dana White is currently showering Conor McGregor with praise. After almost two years of MMA hiatus, “The Notorious” is set to fight again in the Octagon. McGregor will be facing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Some people believe that the upcoming fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov will be the biggest fight in UFC history. As of now, White revealed that they are expecting 2 million pay-per-view buys for UFC 229. More than a month before the clash of the two best UFC lightweight fighters, MMA fans and analysts are already making their own predictions on who will win the fight.

So far, “The Eagle” is the heavy favorite to win at UFC 229. However, in a previous Inquisitr article, White said that McGregor shouldn’t be underestimated. White reminded McGregor’s doubters what happened when he fought formidable opponents like Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, and Chad Mendes.