Nina Dobrev Shows Off Toned Abs In Sexy Underwear Photo

Nina Dobrev took to social media to flaunt her amazing mid-section, posting a casual yet sexy picture of her in white Calvin Klein underwear.

In the black and white snap, the actress leans against a bicycle holding her braided hair while looking into the camera with a stern, sexy look. Dobrev is sporting white boy shorts for women by the brand with a matching classic bralette.

Her post racked up nearly 900,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments, proving that her fans like what they see.

“Hottest woman in the universe,” one user wrote in all caps for emphasis. Another one added, “Nina it’s so early must you attack me this early my god.”

On the flip side, some commenters believe the underwear was too boyish for the gorgeous Canadian.

“Nina u are always pretty but hands down, men wear calvin klein boxers better. Some women should stay with lace lingerie and regular cut underwear,” one Instagram user wrote, though not everyone agrees. Another fan said, “Only Nina can pull off boxers better than a man.”

#MyCalvins A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:39am PDT

A few fans also commented on her weight, claiming she appears skinnier. “I liked her better when she was thicc,” one user said. Another user said in response to the comment that “she was never thick. But she did gain about 10 pounds a few years ago. All she had to do was tone it up but she probably starved herself because she’s thinner than ever now, makes her look old to me.”

The string of comments was criticized for its body-shaming qualities by another group of fans.

The Vampire Diaries actress was announced as the face of the Reebok x Les Mills partnership last year. In celebration of the accomplishment, she hosted a full-day fitness and wellness extravaganza in which she shared information about her workouts and dieting choices.

To maintain her enviable figure, she works out daily with a personal trainer and follows the Les Mills GRIT, a 30-minute high-intensity interval training workout designed to improve strength and build lean muscle.

According to Shape magazine, Dobrev turned her focus to a strengthening workout routine, which has allowed her to eat more while feeling leaner.

“I actually did not do a lot of [strength training] in the past—I only did yoga and ran in terms of training. Strength training with weights and such a regimented schedule has been new to my life, and now that I understand the way it all works, the science behind it, it’s changed everything for me. I eat so much more than I used to, and I feel so much leaner and stronger than I ever imagined I’d be,” she told the publication.