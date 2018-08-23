Claudia Schiffer Shows Off Her Bikini Body At 47 In A Leopard Print Two Piece

Claudia's revealing her incredible body on a yacht in a leopard bikini.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer is showing off her seriously toned bikini body in a leopard print two piece. The star was snapped by Daily Mail showing off some skin on-board a luxury yacht in Italy while enjoying a vacation off the island of Isola del Giglio in Tuscany on August 22.

The snaps showed the star – who is a mom of three – staying safe in the sun by applying sunscreen to her body while on the boat as she revealed some serious skin in her very skimpy animal print swimwear.

Claudia also opted to protect her eyes from the hot summer sun in fun sunglasses, which featured thick white frames, while her signature long blonde hair was tied back into a ponytail. The star accessorized her fun bikini look with a statement gold necklace.

The site reported that Schiffer then covered up a little more during her fun boat trip off the coast of Italy, wrapping up in a sarong while on the boat.

But she wasn’t only the one being photographed by photographers, as Claudia was also spotted grabbing her own camera to take a few vacation photos of her own as she sailed around the idyllic vacation during her fun trip to Europe this week.

The latest bikini photos come shortly after Inquisitr reported that the stunning 47-year-old supermodel and actress was showing off her toned body in a red two piece while on another luxury yacht as she sailed around the Italian Riviera.

Earlier this week, Claudia was revealing her bikini body in a throwback photo she shared on her official Instagram page as she had fun splashing around in the ocean at the beach.

The throwback snap showed Schiffer running in a printed bikini. She wrote in the caption, “holiday mood #fbf. X.”

Claudia has been pretty vocal about how she gets – and keeps – her bikini body in such great shape, having released a number of workout videos in the past.

“I’m careful to take care of my body so it takes care of me,” Schiffer said of her passion for a healthy diet and exercise, per Female First. “In terms of nutrition, I’m addicted to vegetable milk with fruit for breakfast.”

She then added that she drinks a lot of water and also exercises “as much as possible,” but despite her seriously toned figure, she confessed that she doesn’t go too crazy when it comes to her workout routines.

“I never do extreme sports like running, I prefer to walk even when it’s very cold, it’s good for the organism and I feel like the fresh air tones my skin,” Schiffer shared of avoiding exercises that are too intense and opting for other exercises that are a little less intense.

“I try and do as much as possible to relax my body, my face… I work on my breathing too thanks to yoga,” Claudia added, noting, “I like having stress-free breaks.”