Kathryn & Danni crack fans up with a new video.

Southern Charm stars Kathryn Dennis and Danni Baird have been through a lot together and on this last season of the hit Bravo show, Danni was there to witness as Dennis’ ex Thomas Ravenel’s Season 5 girlfriend criticized the mother of two on their Hilton Head vacation, at Patricia Altschul’s Winter Ball, and then again at the show’s reunion. Each interaction started as an apology and quickly went off the rails, so Kathryn and Danni are now both suspicious about anything Ravenel’s plus one has to say.

PageSix says that Ravenel’s on-again, off-again girlfriend posted a message to Kathryn Dennis and allegedly to fans of Southern Charm who watched in horror as a woman who dated Ravenel at that point for two months attempted to bully her way into the lives of Ravenel and Dennis’ children, as she was offended that she wasn’t welcome at a toddler’s birthday party.

After nearly a year of planting false stories and causing a rift between Ravenel and his former friends on the show, the recent California transplant says she finally understands that calling someone an egg donor and a drug addict is wrong.

“I owe you all an apology. I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I’m not sure what made me think it was OK to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

lol! A post shared by ???????????????????? ???? (@bravocagneynlacey) on Aug 22, 2018 at 6:02pm PDT

So when Danni Baird asked Kathryn Dennis if she saw the post on Instagram that finally apologized for a year of harassment, both women got a laugh. Danni said that she was videotaping Kathryn to see her reaction as she reads the statement on Instagram that posted just after it was revealed that Thomas Ravenel will no longer appear on Southern Charm.

Danni first tells Kathryn not to “freak out” as she reads what she has previously called empty words because the bad behavior has never changed. As Kathryn reads the letter, she is gobsmacked that Ravenel’s girlfriend suggests in the letter that she has tried to apologize personally to the mom of Kensie and Saint Ravenel. In the background, fans can hear Danni giggling.

For the record, Dennis says that Ravenel’s girlfriend has never apologized or behaved in a manner which indicates she is sorry. Further, Kathryn added that when the hospice nurse insisted on attending the Southern Charm reunion even though Ravenel’s invitation was rescinded, she said she meant every word she said and didn’t want to lie now that so many people were shocked at her erratic behavior.

The Southern Charm reunion provided the perfect opportunity for this kind of apology in front of the cast, fans, and most importantly Dennis, but Ravenel’s girlfriend refused and seemed more upset that she had no friends on the cast.

My ride or die✌???????? @danni_baird A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Last week after it was announced that Thomas Ravenel had moved what was left of his belongings out of the apartment he rented for Season 5 of Southern Charm, and broken things off with the Santa Barbara nurse, she recorded a tear-filled video, saying she was turning over a new leaf and becoming a new person.

But later that same evening when out on a date with a new man, 39-year-old Ryan Trout, at a Charleston hotspot, the “new Ashley” ran into cast member Naomie Olindo and friend of the cast Madison Simon. She approached the two women and started yelling and cursing at Olindo, calling her names in an unprovoked attack. In what was described by patrons as crazy happened just before the apology was posted on Instagram.

Kathryn’s reaction to the video just provoked one word, “wow!”

Dennis says she’s doing very well and has moved past the unfortunate confrontations of Season 5 and will continue to focus on the supportive relationships she has built with her friends.