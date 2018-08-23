Korn Frontman Jonathan Davis Finally Speaks Out After Wife Deven’s Death

The singer penned quite an emotional letter detailing his wife’s struggle with mental illness.

It’s been five days since the death of Deven Davis, Korn singer Jonathan Davis’ wife and the mother of two of his children. The musician has remained silent on the matter — up until now.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Deven died on August 17 at the age of 39. While the exact cause of the former porn star’s death is still unclear, she had been living in a sober house, trying to conquer a reported addiction to both prescription and illegal drugs, but had gone AWOL one week before she died.

The Davises, who wed in Hawaii on October 10, 2004, had been in a rocky relationship since October of 2016 when he filed for divorce due to the standard “irreconcilable differences,” and, according to TMZ, the very same day that Deven died, Jonathan had filed a domestic violence restraining order against her that would have temporarily kept her from having contact with their two sons, 13-year-old Pirate and 11-year-old Zeppelin, and the family dog, Chaos.

On Wednesday, August 22, Jonathan posted a long, typed-up letter on Instagram about “what really happened,” citing mental health issues as the root of his wife’s downfall.

“Over the past decade, my wife has been very, very sick,” the 47-year-old stated.

“She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect. I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother, and amazing friend. Deven had a huge heart, and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving, and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy, and she would do anything to share that with those around her. I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to share the truth with all of you.”

He went on to explain that Deven is the reason he has been an avid advocate for mental health awareness, and he wants those struggling with mental illness to “reach out for help.” Additionally, he asks that people who have loved ones suffering from mental illness to “have compassion and empathy” towards those people.

“She wasn’t well enough to understand how sick she really was, and she wasn’t able to get the help for herself that she really needed,” Jonathan continued about Deven.

“This shouldn’t have to happen to other mothers, or anyone for that matter. I’d give anything to have the chance to hold her again. I’d give anything for my kids to have their mother back. I have comfort in knowing that now she has found freedom from her illness, and she is finally at peace. Deven, I love you bebe.”

The “Got the Life” singer ended the letter by expressing his undying love for his late wife, and explaining that he will raise their sons “the right way” and with “good values.”

In May, Jonathan released his debut solo album, Black Labyrinth. He has tour dates scheduled for the fall to support the album. No word yet if he will be canceling any of those gigs because of this tragedy.