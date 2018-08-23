Rita Ora Lounges In Revealing Black Dress In New Instagram Photos From The VMAs 2018

Rita Ora posted a sultry snap on her Instagram page which shows her lounging in a revealing black dress with cut outs. The 27-year-old British singer revealed in the caption that the picture — one of several posted at the same time – were from the “aftermath” of the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.

“The after after math. Just found these,” she wrote in the caption. “Side note don’t Remember any of this lol.”

Swiping through the photos you can see Ora hanging out with other artists such as Post Malone and Shawn Mendes. Her sister Elena Ora also makes an appearance in a couple of the photos.

Rita Ora had something to celebrate that night. She won a Video Music Award for her collaboration with the deceased DJ and producer Avicii. She won the “moon man” for Best Dance Video for their song “Lonely Together.”

As the Metro reports, the win was not televised but it was announced during a montage clip.

“I just found Avicii and I won Best Dance so please put your hands together for him,” she said on stage at one point during the show. Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, committed suicide earlier this year.

In a post on her own Instagram page, Elena Ora said that her sister was the first Albanian to win a VMA.

“Well guess who won a VMA?! First Albanian ever to win a VMA!!! Congratulations @ritaora and the Avicii Team,” she wrote in the caption of a video of Rita on MTV’s pink carpet. “Avicii may you live on forever through your music.”

As is the habit of lots of celebrities who attend these types of events, Ora made an outfit change after the award show. For the broadcast, she wore a sheer black dress covered in swirly appliques to maintain a degree of “modesty.” According to Vogue Magazine, the “illusion dress” was designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. She accessorized the look with custom jewelry — choker and rings — by Lorraine Schwartz. Vogue reports that the high-end pieces featured 200 carats worth of black diamonds.

It looks like the singer made multiple outfit changes as Vogue mentions that she also slipped into a dramatic Alexandre Vauthier dress with a feathered neckline. This isn’t the dress that she posted in her after party snaps on Instagram. Ora also wore a bejeweled floral headpiece to accessorize the outfit.

“I knew I wanted to be sexy, chic, and beautiful. Jason and I kept the looks all in black [and used] different textures and silhouettes to express my edgy, badass side,” Ora said to Vogue of her outfit choices for the night.