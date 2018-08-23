Watch Edmonton Eskimos Vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch CFL Week 11 Game Online

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will need to slow the offensive juggernaut that is the Edmonton Eskimos as Week 11 in the 2018 Canadian Football League season opens on Thursday.

The Edmonton Eskimos take the Canadian Football League’s leading offense, per Global News, into Hamilton to face another offensive powerhouse in Jeremiah Masoli and the Tiger-Cats as Week 11 in the 2018 CFL season opens up with the Thursday Night Football matchup that will live stream from Tim Hortons Field.

The Eskimos’ 33-year-old quarterback, Mike Reilly, appears headed for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award this season, already tossing for 3,046 yards and 19 touchdowns in his nine games, while throwing just nine picks. Edmonton leads the CFL in total yards per game with 425 and passing yards with 340. Their 18 turnovers are the second-fewest in the CFL this season, trailing only the CFL West pace-setters, the Calgary Stampeders, who have coughed up the ball 17 times to Edmonton’s 18.

The Eskimos are coming off one of the short weeks for which the CFL has acquired a level of notoriety, prompting the league to lengthen the 18-game regular season schedule from 20 weeks to 21, according to a Global News report. But Edmonton played on Saturday night, defeating the struggling Montreal Alouettes 40-24, giving the team a quick turnaround for their second game against Hamilton so far this season.

Hamilton took the first game way back in Week Two by a 38-21 score. But Hamilton Head Coach June Jones says that Edmonton is “a better football team than the team we played in Week Two.”

Quarterback Mike Reilly of the Edmonton Eskimos is a favorite for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award. Trevor Hagan / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Edmonton Eskimos vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats Thursday night CFL inter-division showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 23,000-seat Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario, on Thursday, August 23. That kickoff time will be 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and 6:30 p.m. Central. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 12:30 a.m. in the early hours of Friday morning.

While the Eskimos are dealing with a quick turnaround, Hamilton at 3-5 is coming off of a bye week, and have their own high-flying quarterback in 29-year-old Jeremiah Masoli, who has thrown for 2,465 yards in 268 pass attempts over eight games according to CFL stats.

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will attempt to match the offensive output of Edmonton’s Mike Reilly on Thursday. Derek Leung / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Week 11 CFL clash pitting the Edmonton Eskimos against their inter-divisional rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Eskimos vs. TiCats showdown at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Edmonton vs. Hamilton matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Edmonton Eskimos vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription packages for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.