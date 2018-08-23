Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Possible October Playoff Matchup

The Boston Red Sox can win their 90th game of the 2018 season when they face the Cleveland Indians in a getaway day game to wrap up a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox avoided what would have been their first four-game losing streak of the year, as FanSided reported, with a 10-4 win over the American League Central Division-leading Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, and now Boston can become the first team in Major League Baseball to reach the 90-win mark if they can defeat the Indians again in the finale of their four-game series that will live stream Thursday from Fenway Park.

Despite their recent slump — only the second three-game skid of the season for Boston — the Red Sox are well ahead of the field in the race to 90 wins. No other MLB team has won as many as 80 yet. The Red Sox’s own AL East arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, had a chance to be the second team to 80 on Wednesday, but fell 9-3 to the Miami Marlins, as the MLB site reported.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora will task veteran lefty David Price, who is experiencing a resurgence this year with one of his best seasons since his 2011 Cy Young winning campaign, with getting the Red Sox to 90 wins in the getaway day game that will get underway early on Thursday afternoon. Price will also be charged with preventing what would be the first series loss by the Red Sox since dropping two out of three to the New York Yankees in the Bronx from June 29 to July 1, per Baseball Reference.

Lefty David Price pitches for the Boston Red Sox 90th win on Thursday. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox Thursday getaway day game in Boston, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 37,700-seat Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, or 12:05 p.m. Central Time, 10:05 a.m. Pacific, on Thursday, August 22.

Price brings a Wins Above Replacement (WAR) number of 3.1 into the game, according to BR, which would be his highest since posting a 3.6 with the Detroit Tigers in 2015, and remarkable 6.6 for which he won the Cy Young Award in the AL with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Cleveland counters with 26-year-old rookie Adam Plutko, who held the Baltimore Orioles to three runs over seven innings his last time out despite taking the loss, according to the MLB website.

Cleveland Indians hurler Adam Plutko wil start for the AL Central leaders on Thursday. Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP Images

To watch a live stream of the final leveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox game of their four-game, AL inter-divisional series, use the free stream provided by the social media platform Twitter. Viewers should be aware that accessing the Twitter live stream is free, but will be blacked out in the Boston and Cleveland television markets.

The Thursday getaway game will also be available in multiple live streams via MLB.tv, which comes with a seven-day free trial, enabling fans to watch the Indians-Red Sox showdown at no charge as long as they cancel the trial. After that, MLB.tv will charge $49.99 for the remainder of the regular MLB season.

An audio-only live stream of the Cleveland Indians vs. Boston Red Sox day game will be available on the TuneIn Radio site.