Camille Kostek Rocks Tropical Blue Bikini On A Beach In New Instagram Video

Life’s a beach for Camille Kostek, or at least it looks that way. The former New England Patriots cheerleader and current Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a new video on her Instagram page in which she’s frolicking on a beach in St Thomas, Virgin Islands, and wearing a blue bikini with a tropical print.

“The island of home roots and family. An island of endless beauty and friendly people,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “A place where the dancing never stops and is always encouraged. If you can’t tell, I’m in my happy place.”

The swimsuit is by Moana Bikini and is called the “Cookie Shake,” according to their website, and retails for just under $140. But be warned, Kostek’s video doesn’t show that the suit features “Vee-style” bottoms, so if you don’t like “minimal booty coverage” then this may not be the bikini for you.

Kostek, who also happens to be football player Ron Gronkowski’s girlfriend, is no stranger to showing skin on Instagram for her thousands of followers.

Her previous Instagram photo is of her in a bikini as well but, as the Inquisitr previously reported, she used that photo to send a positive message about confidence and defying beauty standards.

“I know I’ve got other fellow mermaids out there, where you at #TeamNoThighGap,” she wrote in the caption.

Kostek has been open about her struggle to break into the modeling world because of her height, weight, and body shape. But she hasn’t let it stop her from going after opportunities. She regularly uses her Instagram page to encourage her followers to do the same.

The message that she sent with the bikini photo sans thigh gap was well received based on the comments.

“As a mental health provider for teenagers I just want to say a HUGE thank you!” one person wrote. “You’re gorgeous and wonderful!”

“Thank you for making (sic) realize that you don’t need to have a super skinny body to be beautiful,” another fan wrote.

Kostek was one of the lucky women plucked from hordes of competitors during Sports Illustrated swimsuit’s search for rookie models. In her audition video, she praised the magazine for celebrating inclusivity in the beauty that they showcase.

“Confidence is sexy,” she said in the video. “That’s what Sports Illustrated Swim stands for. They have this movement where you can just be beautiful no matter what shape, what size, your height, your body type, your ethnicity … They represent it all. And I want to be a part of that”

As the New York Post reports, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski has shown that he supports his girlfriend’s new career. The Patriots tight end gave Kostek a virtual high five in the comments of an Instagram photo of her walking the runway at Miami Swim Week.

In her caption, she wrote about the discouragement she faced in the lead up to that moment, to which Gronkowski commented, “O baby, I would be considered a super plus size if I modeled and I’m damn sexy… own it, embrace it, be different, respect all types and just do you baby!!”

Kostek simply replied, “@gronk love you.”