Ben Affleck’s Rumored New Girlfriend Shauna Sexton Goes Topless In Barely Censored Photo On Instagram

Shauna Sexton, the rumored new lover to Ben Affleck after he split from Lindsay Shookus, bares it all in Instagram post.

Ben Affleck has reportedly split up with Lindsay Shookus, and has been seen out and about with Shauna Sexton, Playboy‘s May 2018 Playmate. The two were seen eating at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, hanging out at Affleck’s house, and going to a Jack in The Box drive-thru, reported People. Ex-Jennifer Garner has said she’s not “pleased” or “surprised” to hear that Ben has a 22-year-old girlfriend, according to Elle.

But with all the drama aside, Shauna is happy to give her Instagram followers something to talk about. Earlier this month, she posted a very revealing photo of herself topless, which she barely censored. In the black-and-white photo, Shauna was looking down to her right as she hugged herself. But she wasn’t necessarily hugging herself to cover her assets, as she had to use some “x” marks to make sure the photo would be allowed on social media. She also wore a pair of hip-hugging jeans and no jewelry, as her perfect abs peeked through.

Shauna’s receiving tons more attention now than she used to, and is taking it all in stride. After being followed by paparazzi as she goes about her daily routine, she made a video and spoke directly to the photographers.

“So, I’m gonna give you guys a shout out ’cause it’s only appropriate, you’ve been following me for two days… White Lexus I named you Tony, black Honda I named you Miguel. Appreciated you following me to the gym this morning. I hope you had fun on our hike. Now we’re about to go to lunch in Studio City, I guess you can say we’re getting serious.”

The photographers’ attempts to tail her haven’t been in vain, as she was spotted walking her black dog on Tuesday.

Sexton wore a short white summer dress, white Adidas sneakers with black stripes, and a simple gold necklace with a small chain, detailed People. A source also said that the newly dating couple seemed to “get along great. They were chatting and laughing. Ben looked happy… they ordered a late dinner to his house and seem to enjoy getting to know each other.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer just has a simple request for Ben, for the sake of their children. Garner reportedly “just wants to protect the kids. But she does wish Ben would keep his life more private.” The two share three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Ben also dated Lindsay Shookus for at least a year, but the relationship was too hard to make work as they were living on opposites sides of the country.