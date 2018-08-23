Westport Security Guard Who Ordered ‘Trayvon Martini’ Is Fired

The Missouri man's ill-advised drink order went viral, resulting in termination of his employment

The seemingly mild night at the Buzzard Beach Bar swiftly turned into a disastrous one for Michael Dargy, Jr., a Westport security guard and former Olathe, KS police officer. Dargy bellied up to the bar to place his order, but what he ordered stunned bartender Alobar Bandaloop.

Bandaloop said over the course of an evening that is asked to make many creative drinks when he is behind the bar, but Dargy, who is white, asked for one he was not familiar with – a Trayvon Martini.

“One shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down!” Bandaloop wrote in a Facebook post of the alleged ‘Trayvon Martini’ recipe.

Bandaloop, who is black, was horrified by the drink order, which seems to make light of the shooting death of teenager Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in Florida 2012. Zimmerman’s actions were excused by the court, but many feel very strongly that Trayvon’s death was both racially motivated and preventable. Trayvon was walking home carrying candy from a convenience store when he was shot by Zimmerman after an exchange. Zimmerman claimed self-defense and was acquitted.

George Zimmerman appears in court on aggravated assault charges. Joe Burbank-Pool / Getty Images

Bandaloop was inspired to speak out about his displeasure when he learned that Dargy is a security guard at Westport. As part of his job as a public safety officer, Bandaloop surmised,Dargye has to interact with many types of people. Bandaloop felt his conduct, which he says also included crude remarks in addition to the drink order, calls his professional integrity into question. He didn’t feel the officer would conduct himself fairly toward people of different races.

Many agreed and the post went viral, garnering support along the way. Eventually, the story made its way to Dargy’s employer, who have decided to terminate him from his position. Westport security guards are hired by a larger organization, Chesley Brown International.

“While the investigation continues and remains active the officer’s employment with Chesley Brown has ended,” said Candace Brown. CBI spokesperson.

The statement went on to detail that CBI has “NO tolerance for hate, bigotry or prejudice. The company embraces diversity and inclusion as one of its core values. … We want to make it clear that these types of actions in no way represent the principles of Chesley Brown International.”

It’s unclear if Dargy ever received the drink he ordered, but it’s obvious that regardless, he has received a lot more than he bargained for when he shared the recipe with the bartender at Buzzard Beach Bar that night.